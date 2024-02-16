The Secret Sauce of Leader-Moms: Mixing Courage with a Dash of Gratitude
Dear Fearless Leader-Moms,
I get it. Your inbox is probably overflowing, and here I am, suggesting you pause your marathon run through the relentless demands of leadership and motherhood to read an email.
"Not another lecture!" you groan.
But bear with me—this isn't your typical preachy sermon on work-life bal…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Courage to Create to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.