Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yolanda E. S. Miller's avatar
Yolanda E. S. Miller
7h

Hoooolyyyy crap, Magdalena!! I had no idea that your story was so heartaching and triumphant at the same time. THANK YOU for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture