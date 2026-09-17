Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Rosemarie Pagano's avatar
Rosemarie Pagano
20h

Hello Magdalena! Yesterday I did something uncharacteristic. I wrote away from home. I took a small notebook and my favorite pen and started to write in the doctor's office. First in the waiting room and then in the exam room. The doctor was late, and I was writing like my pen was on fire! I closed my notebook before I shook his hand. I was in the flow. I have not read what I wrote yet, but it helped me so much. So, no matter what, I will be writing away from home as often as I can!

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Heide Emrich's avatar
Heide Emrich
21h

Love all three rituals! Haven't even sat down yet to write but I daydream about it daily! You inspired me to actually begin the doing! Thank you!

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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