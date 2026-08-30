Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Gayla Kunis's avatar
Gayla Kunis
4h

With one lung collapsed and the other half full of fluid.

The nurses spanked me once awhile to keep me alive. On the 5th day our church held a special prayer time. I suppose I felt a presence telling me I should stay, because I took a BIG breath and began breathing. on my own.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Betina Cunado's avatar
Betina Cunado
19m

Magdalena, you really got me to pause and think this time. I have two lines: my husband left me with a baby the day after my father died, and I was fired four days before my fiftieth birthday. They are both very much in the present tense. After reading your post, I’m determined to change that.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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