You have a love script, and you’ve been running it since before you knew what a script was.

The way you give love, receive it, ask for it, and talk yourself out of deserving it... none of that is personality. It’s a neural pathway your nervous system built from repetition. The arguments you keep having, the patterns you keep repeating, the moments where you shrink instead of say what you mean... those aren’t character flaws. They’re a story your brain practiced until it became automatic.

And what the brain practiced, the brain can rewrite. That’s neuroplasticity, and that’s exactly what this session is built around.

Rewriting Love is a 75-minute audio Future Scripting session designed to take you beneath the surface of your relationships and into the identity underneath them. Who you believe you are in love shapes every dynamic you create, and this session is where you start writing a new version of that person on the page.

You get the full audio recording plus a workbook to write alongside it. This is not passive listening. You are doing the work in real time, and your nervous system believes what you write in detail.

You’ll walk away with a written future script for how you show up in love, clarity on the inherited belief that has been directing your relationships without your permission, and a concrete next action you can take the same day.

Paid members get full access to the recording and workbook below. If you’re on a free plan, you can upgrade to an annual paid membership and get full access to every recording and workbook in the Courage to Create Academy.

Or you can purchase this session on its own for $57 right here

Transform Your Love Blindspot