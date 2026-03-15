We think our money problem is income, or discipline, or just not being good with numbers. It isn’t. It’s a belief our nervous system inherited before we ever earned our first dollar, and it has been running our relationship with money, prosperity, and abundance on autopilot ever since.

The beliefs that live below the surface are the ones that do the most damage. We can build the spreadsheet, read the books, follow the plan, and still find ourselves back in the same place because the identity underneath hasn’t changed. Our brain doesn’t respond to strategy. It responds to story. And until we write a new one, the old one keeps running.

That’s not a motivational metaphor. That’s neuroscience. Neural pathways built through years of repetition don’t dissolve because we decided to be better with money. They dissolve through new repetition, and that’s exactly what this session gives us the tools to start.

The Money Blindspots You Can’t See Until You Write It is a 60-minute audio Future Scripting session built around the inherited beliefs that are quietly shaping our relationship with money, prosperity, and abundance. We’ll find them, name them, and begin rewriting them on the page.

You get the full audio recording plus a workbook to write alongside it. This is not passive listening. We are doing the work in real time, and our nervous system believes what we write in detail.

You will walk away with a written future script for our relationship with money and abundance, clarity on the belief that has been making our financial decisions without our permission, and a concrete next action we can take the same day.

Paid members get full access to the recording and workbook below. If you’re on a free plan, you can upgrade to an annual paid membership and get full access to every recording and workbook in the Courage to Create Academy.

Or you can purchase this session on its own for $57 right here

Transform Your Money Blindspots