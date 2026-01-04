‘I Don’t Have 20 Minutes’ Is a Permission Problem, Not a Time Problem

January 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST

Register Here

”I don’t have time” is the sexiest lie you tell yourself.

​It sounds so reasonable. So adult. So responsible. Nobody argues with busy. But here’s what’s actually happening: Your nervous system is using “time” as a bodyguard against transformation. And you’re letting it. I’m going to show you how to break it. In 90 minutes, you’ll use the exact 20-minute writing exercise that rewired my brain; neuroscientists back this, I’ve done it hundreds of times and apply it to time itself.

You’ll see where your time fears live in your body. You’ll write a new time reality so detailed your nervous system believes it. You’ll walk out with a completed Future Script and the method to keep using it. Write it first. Live it second. Your pen is your permission slip.

Investment: $47

Write Love into Existence

February 14, 2026, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST

Register Here

I want more love in my life, but can’t find it.

You know the love you want exists. You’ve seen it, felt glimpses of it. But your nervous system keeps pulling you back to the same patterns, the same fears, the same walls. Enough. This 90-minute workshop teaches you how to rewire your brain’s beliefs about love, relationships, connection—the whole thing. Single, partnered, complicated family dynamics—doesn’t matter. Future Scripting works because it activates neuroplasticity. You write what you want in detail. Your brain fires new pathways. You become it. I’ll show you how. Live Q&A. Real transformation.

Investment: $47

The Money You Can’t See (Until You Write It)

March 14, 2026, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST

Register Here

I want more money, but it keeps escaping me.

Money hits different. Your body tenses when you think about it. Your throat closes. You’ve carried these money stories for decades they’re in your nervous system now, firing automatically. I found $47,000 in three days using this method when my organization was about to close. I’m teaching you the exact same process. In 90 minutes, you locate where your money fears live. You write a new money reality with neuroscience-informed precision. You complete a Money Future Script. Your nervous system believes what you write in detail. This is how you change it.

Investment: $47

👉 Feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack

Share Courage to Create