Redefine your courage & connections

September 19, 2026 · 4:00 PM EST · 75 minutes · $57 (Free for paid members)

Register Here

The message drafted and deleted three times. The ask you’ve rehearsed in the shower and never once said out loud. The conversation you keep almost starting at dinner, then let dissolve into “how was your day.” It’s not that you don’t know what you need to say. You know exactly what it is. You’ve just never said it anywhere it could be heard.

Back in August I told you about a parking lot, twenty minutes at a time, writing things I didn’t believe were any good, in a notebook I only brought because I didn’t know what else to do with my hands. What I didn’t tell you is how long I did that alone before I found out other people were sitting in their own parking lots too. That’s the part that changes everything. Not the writing. The finding out you weren’t the only one.

That’s what these 75 minutes are for. Not another framework for courage, because you already know, better than I could explain it back to you, exactly what you’ve been avoiding. This is for saying it. Out loud. In a small room, live, to one other person who is going to do nothing but listen.

Here’s what actually happens in that room. You’ll write it down first, the specific thing you avoid asking, saying, or starting, because of what it might cost you. Not the brave, poster-quote version. The real one, in your own plain words, the one that makes your stomach do something when you see it on the screen. Then you’ll write six months forward from the day you finally did it: who was there, what your hands were doing, what it actually cost you instead of what you feared it would.

Then you’ll read it to one other person, and they’ll say exactly four words back: thank you, I heard you. Nothing more. No advice, no fixing, no “have you tried.” Just a witness. You’ll feel your own voice go somewhere it doesn’t usually go, thin in the middle, snagging on a word you’d have sworn was easy. And somewhere in that ninety seconds, the thing you’ve been carrying alone for months becomes a fact two people know instead of a fear only you’re holding.

We’ll close by saying one commitment to the group, one thing you’re doing this week that your fear has been quietly running the show around. Small is fine. Small is often the whole point.

What you’ll walk away with:

Your specific courage block, named plainly on paper. Not the brave version, the true one.

A six-months-forward scene of the day you did it anyway, read aloud to someone who won’t hand it back for you to carry alone.

One spoken commitment for this week, said to the group, which is a different thing entirely from a private intention you can quietly let slide by Wednesday.

This isn’t a new idea for September. It’s the same practice underneath every live workshop I run: a private page is a hypothesis, and a page someone else has heard becomes closer to a fact. Naming it is the first move. Saying it to a witness is the one that actually holds. It’s the method I’ve run in more than 25 live workshops with people across several continents, pointed now at the thing you keep not saying.

A few things you might be turning over before you commit.

If it’s “I don’t want to share something personal with strangers,” I understand. This isn’t a group therapy circle and nobody’s required to explain themselves. You read your six-months-forward scene to exactly one person, and their only job is to say thank you. That’s the entire exchange.

Maybe it’s “my thing isn’t dramatic enough to count.” Courage isn’t measured by the size of the fear, it’s measured by how long you’ve been avoiding it. An email. An honest answer. A phone call you’ve rescheduled four times. All of it counts.

If it’s “I didn’t come to July or August,” you don’t need them. You’ll get oriented in the first five minutes, and this room works the same whether it’s your first session or your third.

And if you’re looking for advice on how to fix the situation, this isn’t that room. It’s for the person who’s tired of carrying something alone and is ready to say it to someone who’ll just hear it.

Paid Courage to Create members join free. It’s already yours, so just show up. Not a member yet, or want to join for this one session on its own?

Bring a pen, something small to write on, and the thing you haven't said out loud yet. Coffee or tea optional but encouraged.

FAQ:

Do I need writing experience? No. This is a writing practice, not a writing performance. Spelling doesn’t count. It’s just you, on the page, telling the truth you’ve been avoiding.

How is this different from journaling? Future Scripting writes the future in enough concrete detail that your brain starts treating it as a memory worth navigating toward. Different direction. Different result.

I’ve tried a lot of things. Why would this work? Because everything else you’ve tried has been about finding the right answer on the outside. This is about removing the excuse on the inside. Different problem. Right tool.

Will there be a replay? Yes, replay + a workbook arrives in your inbox within 24 hours of the workshop.

Paid Members receive monthly workshops for free and full access to the Academy.

👉 Feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack

Share Courage to Create