What if courage was a muscle—and writing was how you trained it?



Welcome to The Courage to Write—a 7-day micro-experiment in showing up, focusing deeply, and writing with more heart (and less fear).



This isn’t about hustle or hitting word counts.

It’s about building a relationship with your own voice.



Each day, you’ll get:

One focus prompt

One insight rooted in courage or neuroscience

One tiny writing experiment

One reflection to deepen the shift

We begin tomorrow. No homework tonight—just ask yourself this:

What might change if I showed up for my voice this week like it mattered?

Get ready to share your imperfect work! No more lurking or thinking or doing it later… You’ve got this! I believe in you, and I've got your back!

DIRECTIONS:

Post Your Work

In the comments as a link to your article or Note ME: I will share it with the tribe YOU: Engage with at least 1 person’s writing that resonates with you Be kind, encouraging, supportive, and courageous!

Share Courage to Create