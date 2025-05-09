Welcome to the Experiment
Day 0: The courage to write starts here
What if courage was a muscle—and writing was how you trained it?
Welcome to The Courage to Write—a 7-day micro-experiment in showing up, focusing deeply, and writing with more heart (and less fear).
This isn’t about hustle or hitting word counts.
It’s about building a relationship with your own voice.
Each day, you’ll get:
One focus prompt
One insight rooted in courage or neuroscience
One tiny writing experiment
One reflection to deepen the shift
We begin tomorrow. No homework tonight—just ask yourself this:
What might change if I showed up for my voice this week like it mattered?
Get ready to share your imperfect work! No more lurking or thinking or doing it later… You’ve got this! I believe in you, and I've got your back!
DIRECTIONS:
Post Your Work
In the comments as a link to your article or Note
ME: I will share it with the tribe
YOU: Engage with at least 1 person’s writing that resonates with you
Be kind, encouraging, supportive, and courageous!
"More heart less fear"