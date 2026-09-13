Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MaryEllen Rodda's avatar
MaryEllen Rodda
19hEdited

What picture might enliven predictions/instances/feeling that’s unopenable?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Beth Browne (she/her)'s avatar
Beth Browne (she/her)
19h

Wow! This is great stuff!! I *love* the blue almonds!!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Magdalena Ponurska · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture