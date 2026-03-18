It’s 4:11am and the house is doing that particular silence where you can hear the refrigerator from two rooms away. I have my coffee, my notebook and my phone. I have maybe twenty minutes before the alarm I set for my son goes off and the morning turns into a series of negotiations about breakfast. pickups, drop-offs and shoes. Twenty minutes is not enough time to write something good. I’ve known this for years and I keep sitting down anyway, because I’ve also learned that twenty minutes is exactly enough time to write something true.

That distinction took me longer than I’d like to admit.

The Permission Loop

Most people who want to write (really write, not just journal or take notes but make something) are waiting for conditions that don’t exist yet. A quieter season at work. A cleared weekend. The version of their life where there’s finally room.

I lived inside that waiting for years. The story I told myself was about time: I didn’t have enough of it, and the slivers I did have were too small to do anything real with. So I used them for nothing instead.

What I didn’t understand yet was that the waiting wasn’t actually about time. It was about permission. I was waiting for proof that the work was worth the conditions it required, before I’d done enough work to have any proof. A perfect loop, the kind your nervous system is very good at constructing and very reluctant to name.

Why Constraint Beats the Perfect Saturday

Stolen moments are not the consolation prize for people who can’t afford better circumstances. The eleven minutes before the house wakes up, the lunch break nobody scheduled anything over, the wait in the school pickup line. These are a specific kind of writing condition with specific advantages that scheduled creative time doesn’t replicate.

Here’s what’s happening neurologically: the prefrontal cortex, which governs evaluation and self-monitoring, quiets under urgency. The brain shifts into retrieval mode, pulling from what’s already there rather than deliberating over what’s acceptable to say. The internal editor (the part that asks but is this good enough, but who do I think I am, but what if someone reads this) needs idle time to operate. It’s a slow system. Constraint outruns it.

This is why the eleven-minute draft written in a parking lot sometimes lands closer to the truth than the one you spent a careful Saturday on. The careful Saturday gave your critic the conditions it needs. The parking lot didn’t.

I have a specific memory of this. A draft written in a rental car outside a conference center, engine still running, because I’d had an idea during the closing keynote and knew I had four minutes before my colleague came through the doors. That draft became the framework I’ve now taught across twenty-five workshops to four hundred people. It took longer to park than to write the thing that changed the direction of my work.

The stolen moment isn’t where I compromise. It’s where I’m most honest, because there’s no time to be anything else.

The Decision You Make Before You Have Evidence

The person who opens their Notes app in a waiting room and types the thing they’ve been afraid to say has made a decision about who they are before they have any evidence to support it.

That decision, made quietly with no audience in conditions nobody would put in a book about creative success, is the most important creative act I know.

I think about a woman I met at one of my workshops. Corporate job, two kids, forty-five-minute train commute each way. She told me she’d written the first draft of everything that mattered to her on that train, standing up, phone in one hand, the other gripping the rail. She wasn’t waiting for a desk, nor waiting for quiet. She had decided, somewhere between one stop and the next, that the commute was enough. That she was enough to do something real inside it.

Here’s what I’ve observed across years of this: when you write the version of yourself you’re becoming before you have proof that you’re becoming it, something shifts in how your brain filters the world. Your reticular activating system (the mechanism responsible for what you consciously notice) starts scanning for evidence of what you’ve written instead of evidence of who you’ve always been. It’s not affirmation. It’s closer to giving your brain new coordinates.

And stolen moments are where this actually happens. Not in the grand declaration, but in the eleven minutes when nobody is watching and you write the true thing before you can talk yourself out of it.

I’m not going to tell you to wake up earlier or block your calendar or protect your creative time. People who need this don’t need more scheduling. They need a different relationship with the time they already have.

The stolen moment you walked past this morning, the one you spent refreshing something that didn’t matter, that was the time. It wasn’t labeled; nobody handed it to you. You would have had to claim it.

That’s the whole practice: noticing the gap, sitting down in it, writing the thing that’s been waiting rather than the thing that’s ready.

Alarm in four minutes.

The Courage to Create Academy started the same way this piece did. Drafts in the notebook, notes app, early morning, no audience. If you’re a paid member, the Future Scripting workshops and workbooks are already there. If you’re not, the link is below.

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