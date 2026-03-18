Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Heléna Kurçab's avatar
Heléna Kurçab
15h

Thank you Magdalena. I do the same. The thought has to be written the minute it comes into my head, to be elaborated on later.

I always remember hearing of a very busy professional who wrote a book only using the 5 minutes he spent in a taxi each day.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Jacqueline Fisch's avatar
Jacqueline Fisch
6h

I LOVE a good 11-minute draft and will take that any day. When the flow is flowing, it's SO good.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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