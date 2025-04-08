Imagine building a life in a new land, then daring to dissect the very heart of human suffering.

Diana G.Pinto

Q: Tell us a little bit about your background

I was born and raised in Portugal. I obtained my BA in International Relations but have always worked in sales. I moved to Sweden 10 years ago with my husband and three sons. My husband is Swedish, and my sons already knew the language. When I arrived, I enrolled in official courses to learn the language, and afterward, I pursued an MA in Genocide Studies, followed by a year in Peace and Conflict Studies. Thus, my first five years were solely dedicated to studies.

With an extensive academic background, I decided to focus on nonprofits. It was a fantastic feeling and experience. I interned at the Swedish Red Cross. Today, I provide freelance consulting services to nonprofits.

However, my MA emphasized social psychology, and one of my teachers said I had a ‘scientific mind’ - and that I was the best student he ever had. This had a significant impact on me.

Consequently, I dedicated my thesis to victims' agency, using social psychology as my theoretical framework.

While working with other nonprofits in South Africa, someone introduced me to Medium, suggesting I build my brand there. I jumped into Medium, and my writing journey began. I quickly started writing about self-belief, and I became captivated by the self-improvement niche.

I haven't stopped since then. I enrolled with a coach who taught me how to write copy on the internet. (I was too academic.. urgh!). But my writing improved with time to the point that I have Tim Denning saying how great it is or Michael Thomson. So, it was a necessary step.

When my articles began to receive weekly boosts from one of the publications, Better Humans, I was thrilled. But suddenly, they closed down. Then, Substack emerged. Yesterday, I conducted my first interview, and it’s an ongoing journey.

Q: Beyond the act of hitting "publish," what's the most courageous thing you've done as a writer on Substack (and/or any other platforms)?

When I started my writing journey, I never thought I'd write about myself, even for a second. It was a big step for me to expose myself out there. Be persistent when no one is reading my material.

Q: Many people dream of writing but fear judgment or failure. What advice would you give to those who are hesitant to share their voice on Substack (and/or any other platforms)?

Watch what others are doing and jump in. You’ll learn in the process. Learn how to tell a good story and put your heart in it. Write with someone in mind. But write for yourself and don’t have expectations at all. Someone will read it, and you might help one person, and that’s worth the effort.

Q: In your opinion, what's the most courageous thing a reader can do after engaging with your work?

To change. I invite change. I tell a story, then I explain why people behave a certain way based on social psychology (which means how we perform in our world), and then I invite them to do some personal reflection and take action.

Q: Vulnerability is often a key component of courage. How do you balance being vulnerable with maintaining healthy boundaries as a writer in such a public space?

I share what’s necessary. People don’t need to know every detail. I write what I understand is helpful for the reader.

Q: Courage often involves taking risks. What's the biggest risk you've taken in sharing your writing or building your Substack community?

Having some of my family members sign up for my Substack. I don’t love it. But I’ve learned not to bother much about it. But occasionally I still think, ‘what will they think?’

Additionally, I sometimes mention individuals who have experienced extreme violence - specifically, state-sponsored violence - because it’s my field of study: Genocide Studies. At times, I worry that sharing certain stories might deter people. Therefore, I strive to approach psychology-related topics with care, involving the individuals I interviewed for my master's degree.

I’ve dealt with people who have gone through mass violence, I studied the Holocaust in depth, and I learned Swedish in a room full of refugees from Muslim countries. So, I very carefully refer to all of them as simply people who suffer mass violence to avoid triggering any susceptibility (or even racism). Just human suffering is what I want to emphasize. But I know today I must be cautious. I don't mention the Jew or the Muslim - just people. We all know who those suffering through the events are.

I’m a very religious person (Catholic), but I don’t share it with the world. It’s an intimate spot where my soul feels safe and doesn’t want to be bothered by the crowd’s stupidity because, in this regard, you hear a lot of it (though you do hear great things, too). So, I admire those who advocate or express it. But my place is with people's stories and learning human behavior.

Substack demands much of my time, and I’m still trying to balance that - time management is my daily challenge. It might be a risk that I can’t reach as many people as I want, which could lead to wasting my time. However, writing has become a habit. When I have an idea, it won’t leave my mind until I write it down and share it. It’s a great feeling that I've almost become addicted to. But Substack is a long-term project where I will learn while creating, without stress or hurry.

Q: What advice would you give to other thought leaders who feel stuck or unfulfilled but are hesitant to take the leap and reinvent themselves?

Set goals (realistic, but might surprise you). Spend only the necessary time on the platform. Learn to write on the internet. Be patient at the start. Persist. Take it easy; Substack is becoming increasingly crowded. Just write about what you've learned in your offline world. That's one front. The other front to work on is Notes - have some fun with it. See how others do it and post short-form content. Finally, connect with others by reading their posts and commenting. Join a community; it’s impossible to go solo.

Q: If you could go back and tell your pre-Substack self one thing about the journey ahead, what would it be?

Connect with others more. Don’t be afraid of anything; everyone is still learning. Just join the crowd and have fun.

