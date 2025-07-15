Most entrepreneurs hide their failures behind polished success stories, but what if the messy middle is where the real wisdom lives?

has spent two years documenting every stumble, breakthrough, and vulnerable moment of building a business from scratch.

His raw honesty about the fear of putting words on a page will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about courage in the digital age.

Orel Zilberman

Q: What's the story behind your Substack?

I am a full-time solopreneur for close to two years now. I share everything I go through, lessons I learn and things that worked and failed.

My goal is to help young solopreneurs. They can follow my journey and see where I started and where I’m at right now.

Q: What's the most courageous creative or personal risk you've taken since starting your Substack—something that pushed you far beyond your comfort zone?

Writing online is something I have never thought I am going to do.

Especially not full length articles. That was always for the writers out there, not for me.

Writing and sharing many personal and vulnerable stories from my life was pretty hard for me. Nowadays it’s much easier.

Q: The blank page can feel like a judgment waiting to happen. For those writers sitting on the sidelines, paralyzed by the fear of criticism or failure, what would you say to help them take that first brave step into sharing their voice?

Love this one. Easy answer.

Think about it this way:

If people love what you write, they’ll engage and your content will snowball. If people hate it, they won’t engage and it’ll die with 99% of the internet and nobody will see it again.

Win-win.

Q: Reading can be passive, but transformation requires action. What's the most courageous step you believe a reader can take after being moved by something you've written?

I generally think that rereading material can be beneficial to your current stage. So instead of reading more articles or books about different topics, choose one.

Read it and reread it.

Then implement what you read and learn how well it works for you.

Q: There's a fine line between authentic vulnerability and emotional exhibitionism in public writing. How do you navigate sharing your truth while protecting your inner sanctuary?

I try to keep it as relevant to the reader as possible.

Going deep down may be very useful, and it’s something I am working on.

Sharing your exact feelings helps the other person connect better and understand that they probably are not the only ones to have bad days and weeks.

So as long as the article is not entirely about your emotions and it has takeaways, you’re good to go.

Q: Every meaningful piece of writing contains an element of risk; whether it's challenging popular opinion, revealing personal truths, or exploring uncharted territory. What's the biggest creative or personal risk you've taken through your writing, and how did it change you?

Calling out the fake movement of “Just ship it”.

A cult that advises young solopreneurs to ship as many products as fast as possible, see if there’s any traction and kill the product if there isn’t.

It works for big creators. Not for small ones.

Q: If you could sit across from yourself on the day before you published your first piece, knowing everything you know now about this journey, what essential truth would you share?

You have to get feedback on most things you do before you know if it works or not.

Talking to people and building a community is essential to grow and start making money online, unless you hit the jackpot with a valuable product.

