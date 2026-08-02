Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Casey Castille's avatar
Casey Castille
13h

This is beautiful, Magdalena.

The image of excavation will stay with me. We spend so much of our lives admiring finished houses that it’s easy to forget every one of them began with a loud, messy hole in the ground. You’ve given language to seasons that, from the inside, can feel like nothing but effort and uncertainty.

I was especially moved by the opening. As a parent, I'm sure this is one of the questions that can change the landscape of your life in a single sentence. I’m so grateful James is flourishing now, and I can only imagine how much strength it took to carry that season. It makes perfect sense that the notebook became the place that could hold what nothing else could.

Your point about living inside structures we never consciously designed also resonates. It’s remarkable how many of us inherit beliefs about time, money, work, or even ourselves without ever realizing they were inherited in the first place. We mistake the blueprint for the architecture of our own minds.

One thought your essay left me supports a thought I've had a great deal over the past few years. Identity isn’t fixed. It isn't something we discover once, but something we renovate over a lifetime. We don’t demolish the whole house. We move a wall here, add a window there, reinforce a footing somewhere we now understand better. That’s a hopeful way to think about growth. It means we’re never trapped by yesterday’s floor plan.

Thank you for sharing both the excavation and the finished rooms. The beauty of the house comes from knowing what it took to build it.

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Mimi Meredith's avatar
Mimi Meredith
16h

Moving walls is an empowering metaphor. Thank you for this beautifully written piece. I need to think of what I am building in just this way.

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