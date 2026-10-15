Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Otis W Russell's avatar
Otis W Russell
1d

My board = an astonishing 8 now that I stopped to count:

2 women + 2 men living on my rural, 1 lane, 4 wheel drive road

1 woman rescues a higher variety of animals than me and lives on more challenging terrain

1 woman shared deeply from first introduction and cares for livestock as well as small animals

1 woman intrepidly moved cross country at age 74 recently

1 woman is biological family

They recently showed up for a grass fire, to search for livestock after a gate was left open, introduced me to substack and grassroots activism, warned about skunks patrolling the neighborhood, hold my hand long distance, and I would not be who I am without them. Thanks for providing this opportunity for me to count my board members.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Yoga Musings and Satyagraha's avatar
Yoga Musings and Satyagraha
21h

Love this!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Magdalena Ponurska · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture