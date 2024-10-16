Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

Wendy Scott
Oct 16

I agree with so much that Jerry said. We were more creative and entrepreneurial before industrialization and the corporate 9-5 can be so controlling, toxic and money-grubbing. Plus, I'm over 50 so love the concept of reinvention at any age. Creativity isn't just for the young, but tv and social media portray that it is, unfortunately. Great post, and great success on Medium and Substack too!

Janet Ridsdale
Oct 18

Such an encouraging, inspirational story.

Thanks Magdalena 🙏

I totally relate to what Jerry is saying. Over 50's have so much to share and contribute as we evolve into the future.

