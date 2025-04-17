The headline of today’s spotlight says it all!

This is one of the best pieces of advice that I’ve heard, read, or seen to date.

This advice from

says it! You don’t want to miss his incredibly insightful take on strategy and ways to be successful in life and on Substack.

Q: Tell us a little bit about your background

I started my career as a sales rep in the mid-90s. I was quickly promoted, and in 2004 I became CEO of a mid-sized company. I worked as CEO for a few mid-sized and large companies, but in 2016 I made a pivot and founded a strategy consulting boutique. Since then, I’ve been working as a strategy consultant, advisor, and board member for companies from different countries. I also started blogging in 2016 and launched my Strategic Seeing newsletter on Substack in 2022. I’ve written a few books in my native language. My first book in English, Red and Yellow Strategies: Flip Your Strategic Thinking and Overcome Short-termism, was published last year.

Q: Beyond the act of hitting "publish," what's the most courageous thing you've done as a writer on Substack?

I’m a contrarian strategist, which means I constantly challenge both my own views and traditional theories of strategy. We all know that most strategies fail — even when executives follow the playbook. I doubt it’s just because they don’t work hard. Something’s wrong with the theory, and I believe I have some alternative ideas.

In each issue of my newsletter, I invite subscribers to think along with me about business strategy and its core principles. And it’s not an easy journey — I ask tough questions and challenge familiar axioms. But I hope that’s exactly what makes the newsletter interesting for over 4,000 subscribers.

Q: Many people dream of writing but fear judgment or failure. What advice would you give to those who are hesitant to share their voice on Substack?

Every single course, book, or article on blogging or storytelling teaches that a writer must ‘create value’ for readers. I fully agree — but in practice, ‘creating value’ almost always means ‘teaching the reader something.’ That’s why the internet is full of headlines like ‘5 Ways to Lose Weight’ or ‘10 Strategies to Build a 6-Figure Income by Writing Online.’

It’s a useful playbook — but so many authors have followed it, and AI tools have only made it worse. Blog platforms are now overflowing with almost identical articles full of clichés.

I follow a simple rule: readers may forget facts and ideas, but they remember emotions. And the strongest emotions come when readers come across something new and unexpected — a fresh idea, a different angle, an unanticipated concept.

So I try to bring a new idea to each issue of my newsletter, keep it as short as possible, and add a touch of humor — that’s my recipe.

Q: In your opinion, what's the most courageous thing a reader can do after engaging with your work?

I hope my readers challenge their assumptions and deeply held beliefs about business strategy — and take time to reflect on their approach to management.

There are plenty of books on business strategy, but we shouldn't treat them as playbooks or textbooks. We should take them with a grain of salt — and think for ourselves.

I hope that after reading my posts, my readers ask themselves:

Is my strategy still relevant? How can I improve my strategic thinking?

Q: Vulnerability is often a key component of courage. How do you balance being vulnerable with maintaining healthy boundaries as a writer in such a public space?

Every now and then, I tell my readers about mistakes I made during my time as a CEO — and there were plenty of them.

By doing so, I just want to show that nobody’s perfect — and that life doesn’t come with a user manual.

I’m totally fine with that.

Q: Courage often involves taking risks. What's the biggest risk you've taken in sharing your writing or building your Substack community?

Being contrarian is the biggest risk. Some people read articles to learn something new, while others look for confirmation of what they already believe. When a writer questions their basic assumptions, it can feel uncomfortable — even painful.

That’s why so many online articles are overwhelmingly positive — their authors try to please everyone.

But if you hold a strong opinion, someone will always disagree. And that leads to another risk: being less appealing to subscribers who aren’t ready to challenge their own views.

That’s why my newsletter is unlikely to attract millions of subscribers — and that’s totally fine with me.

Q: What advice would you give to other thought leaders who feel stuck or unfulfilled but are hesitant to take the leap and reinvent themselves?

Building a newsletter is a long-term game. If you’re not a celebrity, it will take you months, or even years, to gain many subscribers, let alone monetize your Substack. All the social media and newsletter experts say that consistency is key. And I agree — to a point. But quality matters even more. If you’re struggling to find an idea or your inspiration is gone, it’s better to take a break. Read more than you write for a while. Rest. Sooner or later, inspiration always comes back.

Q: If you could go back and tell your pre-Substack self one thing about the journey ahead, what would it be?

If I could go back in time, I’d tell my past self: “Work. On. The. Quality. Of. Your. Writing. Got that? I’ll say it again: Work. On. The. Quality. Of. Your. Writing.”

I’m delighted to share wiht you, this very special gift from

- his musings and strategy jokes

Svyatoslav Biryulin – Strategy Jokes And Musings 3.48MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you enjoyed this interview, the very special gift and resonate with

’s way of being, subscribe and reach out! He would love to hear from you.

👉 If you enjoy reading this post, feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack

Share Courage to Create