At age 14, a doctor looked me in the eye and said I'd spend the rest of my life in a wheelchair. Can you imagine hearing those words as a child?

My world shattered. But somewhere deep inside, a defiant spark ignited. The rebel in me roared, "I AM GOING TO PROVE YOU WRONG."

What followed were:

2 grueling surgeries, one brush with near-death experience (NDE) itself.

3 years of relentless pain and physical therapy.

1 year of lonely homeschooling.

Confined to my bed, I found solace in the pages of books. They became my escape, my companions, my teachers. I devoured stories of courage and resilience, of heroes who overcame impossible odds. One character in particular resonated with me—Mary Lennox from The Secret Garden. She faced loneliness, neglect, and the loss of her parents, but she overcame these challenges by discovering the secret garden and learning to connect with nature and other people. Her unwavering spirit fueled my own.

I clung to the belief that if she could triumph, so could I. Words became my lifeline, a source of strength when I felt utterly alone. I started writing, pouring my fears and hopes onto the page, discovering the healing power of expressing myself.

And you know what? I DID prove him wrong! I walked. I danced. I even climbed mountains.

Author on top of the mountain in Zakopane, Poland.

At 21, fresh off the boat from Poland, I arrived in America clutching a crumpled $50 bill and a dictionary thicker than my hopes. My English? Nonexistent. My confidence? Shaky at best.

My first job? Nannying three adorable little whirlwinds aged 4, 6, and 8. Talk about a crash course in English! They were my pint-sized professors, merciless with their giggles at my mispronunciations but overflowing with patience and encouragement.

Looking back, it was more than just learning a language. It was a lesson in resilience, in adapting, and in the universal language of laughter.

Author sort of “fresh-of-the boat”

My biggest transformation happened when my 14-year-old son asked me, "Mom, am I going to die?" while waiting for a third surgery to get his lungs working again.

In that moment, my world shifted on its axis. The fragility of life, a concept I'd always known intellectually, suddenly became a visceral reality.

Fear gnawed at me. Fear for my son's well-being, fear of the unknown, fear of my inadequacy in the face of such a profound question. Yet, beneath the fear, a wellspring of love and determination emerged.

I began to write. I wrote about our fears, our hopes, and our beliefs. I wrote about what it means to live in the face of mortality. I wrote to heal, to connect, to make sense of the chaos.

Through writing, I discovered a newfound strength, a resilience I never knew I possessed. It became my lifeline, my sanctuary, my way of transforming pain into purpose.

These experiences taught me the raw, untamed power of our mindset. It taught me that we are capable of far more than we can ever imagine. And it taught me the profound healing power of words.

Through reading and writing, I found solace, strength, and a way to process the trauma. I discovered that words could be a lifeline, a source of connection, and a catalyst for transformation.

I will help you find the courage to write new chapters of your personal and professional life.

That's why I created this newsletter.

This is a space for courage. A space to share stories, to find inspiration, and to ignite the rebel within you.

It's a space for community. Because we're all in this together. We all face challenges, setbacks, and moments of doubt. But by connecting, sharing, and supporting each other, we can rise above them.

And it's a space for creation. To unleash the power of your own words, to explore your creativity, and to discover the healing magic that lies within.

So, what can you expect from this newsletter?

Raw, honest stories about overcoming adversity and embracing life's challenges.

Practical tips and strategies for harnessing the power of your mindset.

Inspiring interviews with others who have defied the odds.

A supportive community where you can connect with like-minded individuals.

Let's rewrite our stories together.

