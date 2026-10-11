See it. Write it. Live it (Publish it)

You already have all the pieces. Some live in journals, some in notes on your phone, and one is sitting at the bottom of a drawer because you were afraid to publish it. You don’t need another writing course. You need a protocol and permission to experiment!

That is what this lab is.

The Writing Lab runs Future Scripting™ one move at a time, a month for each. In October you see it in your mind’s eye. November is for writing it down with your pen. By December you live it as though it already happened, which here means you hit publish.

Step 0 · Find the Gold in Your Archives

Free recording and workbook

Go back through what you’ve already written and pull out the pieces you stopped opening. One of them is the piece you’ll publish in December.

Step I · October: See it. Write to your friend.

Most of us write to the critic without noticing. This month you picture the other reader, the one who wants to hear what you have to say, and write the letter they send you after reading your piece. You leave with your reader and your first finished piece.

October: Step I

Step II · November: Write it. Write like you mean it.



“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.” ~Theodore Roosevelt, 1910

In October you stopped writing for the person in the stands. In November you step onto the court and write the whole piece, including the parts you’ve been softening. You leave with your second finished piece.

November: Step II

Step III · December: Live it. Publish it.

The piece from the bottom of your drawer goes out into the world. You say your publish date out loud in front of the group, then you keep it.

December: Step III

Each step comes with one live workshop on Zoom, recorded. The best pieces from the lab get published in Courage to Create.

Your pen is your permission slip.

One workshop/step is $57. Paid members get all of Writing Lab + Courage to Create Academy for $97 👇

Every workshop, workbook, and replay lives in the Writing Lab 101 Student Hub 👇

[Student Hub] Writing Lab 101

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