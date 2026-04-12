You’ve been telling yourself you don’t know.

It’s a good story. Believable. It lets you stay in the research phase, the planning phase, the not-quite-yet phase, without having to admit what’s actually happening.

What’s actually happening is this: you know. You’ve known for a while. And knowing is terrifying, because knowing means you’re out of excuses.

Not knowing is safe. Knowing, and not acting on it, is something you’d have to live with.

So the mind does what minds do. It manufactures fog.

The self-help industry built an empire on the wrong problem.

Thousands of coaches, courses, and clarity retreats designed to help you find your calling. As if it’s lost somewhere. As if the problem is that you haven’t looked in the right places yet.

It isn’t lost.

You’re not confused. You’re scared. And nobody is going to sell you a program called “face the thing you already know” because it doesn’t convert as well as “discover your purpose in 30 days.”

The clarity you keep searching for is not a destination. It’s a defense mechanism.

I know this because I lived inside it for years.

Thirty-five countries. Six days a week. The kind of career that looks like everything from the outside and feels like a slow disappearance from the inside.

I knew what I was supposed to be doing. I had known for longer than I wanted to admit. But knowing meant leaving something I had spent years building, telling people who believed in that version of me that she was leaving, and stepping into something I couldn’t yet prove would work.

So I stayed. And I called it not knowing.

The night I missed my son’s school performance for a conference call, I came home to find his art project on the kitchen table. He had drawn our family. I was holding a phone. I wasn’t looking at him.

I sat in my car and I wrote one sentence on a napkin.

“What if I became the kind of parent who never missed another performance?”

I didn’t find my calling that night. I finally let myself write it down.

Six months later I walked out of General Motors with a buyout package I hadn’t registered existed, because I had trained my brain to finally stop filtering it out.

My son that spring, quietly: “You seem different. Like you can hear me now.”

Writing your calling into reality is not a metaphor.

When you write about yourself in present tense, in specific sensory detail, six months from now, living the thing you’ve been afraid to claim, three things happen that are not mystical, they are neurological.

Your reticular activating system, the filter that decides what your brain notices and what it discards, gets a new instruction. The opportunities that were always there stop getting filtered out. They start getting surfaced.

Your brain begins building a memory of a future that hasn’t happened yet. And it navigates toward memories. That is what it does. That is all it does.

You’re not imagining a better life. You’re giving your nervous system a specific address and getting out of its way.

The reason most people never do this is not that they don’t know the address.

It’s that writing it down makes it real. And real means accountable. And accountable means no more fog to hide inside.

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Transform Your Blindspot

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