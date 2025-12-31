Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rose's avatar
Rose
2h

I hear people say they love to write, and I think they are different from me. I can't say I love to write. I do it. That's it. To be honest, it must be a gift, because it flows through me like water through a sieve. It comes easily and when I read it back, months or weeks later, I think, "Did I write that? Holy smokes!" It is like a wind that comes through me and then leaves. I guess that makes it a gift. I need to stop seeing it as something to be strangled and tamed and nailed down and turned into money. Thank you so much for this post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ZakG's avatar
ZakG
1h

I really appreciated this. Thank you for going down this path and illuminating something that is easy to miss in ourselves. It feels like a thoughtful way to close out 2025 and head into 2026. This feels like a great thing to reflect on in meditation, and it helped give some direction and clarity to that reflection. Well written and genuinely resonant.🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture