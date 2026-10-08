Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Sara Mani's avatar
Sara Mani
1d

Loved this Magdalena. And the lovely thing is that writing itself can change how we see ourselves. We don't necessarily need to convince ourselves we're writers first. Sitting down and writing gives us something real to base that belief on.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Marina Tjetland's avatar
Marina Tjetland
17h

Very interesting! The first thing I reacted to, that coffee bean wouldn’t be my first guess. I would expect the worst 😅 I am not sure what it says about me!

What really resonated with me was the idea that we find what we are scanning for. In my own work with simple drawing and comics, I often invite people to notice something specific before they draw, for example a feeling in the body, an internal “weather,” a moment of change, or something they are carrying with them. Once attention is directed there, the drawing often reveals details they hadn’t consciously noticed before.

It makes me wonder whether drawing can sometimes interrupt that automatic script for a moment and give us a chance to look again before accepting the first comfortable explanation our brain offers.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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