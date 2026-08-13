I caught myself reaching for a softer word.

The word I wanted was failure. A project I had poured two weeks into missed its target, twice, and I was preparing to talk about it. My first instinct, arriving before any conscious thought, was to reach past that word for something safer. Continuous improvement. Lessons learned. Challenges encountered. The full corporate thesaurus of NOT saying it.

And then something unfamiliar happened. I noticed the reach, paused, and put the plain word back. Failure. I felt around inside myself for the old fear that usually guards that word, and it was NOT there.

To explain why that small moment made me happier than almost anything in the past ten months, I have to go back fifteen years.

I have been circling the phrase “fail forward” for a while now. It gets said in meetings the way people say “synergy,” confidently, as if the meaning were settled. I kept turning it over in my early journaling pages, trying to work out what it would actually ask of me. Not the poster version. The real one. And the honest answer is that for most of my working life, my brain would not have allowed it.

I spent fifteen years at General Motors, and here is what those years taught me without anyone ever putting it in writing. You do not say “I failed.” Failure was a thing that happened to projects, passively, in the third person, buried in a report under words chosen so no fingerprints led back to anyone. I got fluent in that language. My brain, which could not tell the difference between a career threat and a physical one, filed the entire subject under danger.

That filing system has a name. Fear conditioning. It lives in the amygdala, the oldest security equipment we carry, and Joseph LeDoux spent decades showing how it works. The part that matters for this story is what he found about unlearning. A conditioned fear never really gets deleted. What the brain can do, with enough repetitions of “I did the scary thing and survived,” is grow a second memory alongside the first, a competing one, and let it win. The old fear stays underneath. Quieter. Intact. Waiting for its original context to call it back up.

I did not know any of this in 2019 when I left GM. I just knew I was starting a new consulting business and I was getting an opportunity to run Montessori schools, and that in this new life, hiding from failure was not survival. It was the opposite. I tried things and they broke and I said so out loud and adjusted and pivoted, and enrollment grew, new programs multiplied, funding came through. Every one of those honest Mondays was a repetition. I did the scary thing and I was fine. I did it again and again and I was fine. Somewhere in those years, without a textbook, I was running my own extinction training.

Then I returned to corporate, and I felt it. The old file, opening. The reach for the softer word, the passive voice, the report that says “challenges were encountered.” Nobody was threatening me. The context was doing it, the meeting rooms, the rhythms, the rooms that carried the old danger. LeDoux would have predicted it exactly. Walk back into the kind of room that taught you the fear, and the brain pulls the old file first, just to check whether the new memory can hold.

For ten months I have been living inside that test without fully realizing it.

Which brings me back to the project that missed its target twice. The first miss came halfway through, when I discovered I had been building toward a question nobody had actually asked. The business did not need the big ambitious thing. It needed one narrow pathway improved. I corrected course, felt the small thrill of catching it in time, and drove hard toward what I was now certain was the real ask. At the final presentation, the stakeholder told me: “this is not what I asked for"

I want to be careful here, because this is where a story like this usually reaches for redemption. I learned, I grew, next time I nailed it. And I did learn practical things. Several check-ins instead of one lonely halfway marker. Asking the same question in different shapes, because “is this what you need?” always gets a yes, while “walk me through how you would use this” gets the truth. I will use those lessons for the rest of my career.

But the learning that rearranged something in me was quieter, and it happened at my own desk, in the moment I described at the start. Preparing to talk about the project, reaching for the soft word, and finding I did not need it. I was calm. I was, strange to say, happy. Comfortable owning the miss in daylight, with the word failure sitting in the open. Fifteen years of one training, five years of the opposite training, ten months back in the old context, and the new wiring held.

Here is the part of the science that makes this more than a personal victory lap.

Your brain fires a signal about fifty milliseconds after a mistake, before you consciously know anything went wrong. A second signal follows, and Jason Moser’s lab at Michigan State found that people who believe they can grow produce a bigger one. Their brains lean toward the error instead of away from it, and they perform better on the very next attempt. Dopamine runs underneath all of it, tracking the gap between what you predicted and what actually happened. The sting you feel when something fails is not punishment. Wolfram Schultz showed it is information, the exact signal the brain uses to update its map.

Every bit of that machinery has one requirement, though, and it is the one I violated for fifteen years. The error has to surface. A brain cannot update on a signal that never arrives, and a person cannot learn from a failure that has been renamed until it disappears. All the growth mindset in the world does nothing for a mistake I will not say out loud, even to myself.

That was the real cost of those fluent years. I thought I was protecting my career with careful language. What I was actually doing was intercepting my own learning signal, every time, before it could teach me anything. The reports got smoother and I stayed the same.

So, can we fail forward? Does the brain even allow it?

It does, and after ten months of circling the phrase, here is my answer. Failing forward is two separate skills wearing one name. The first is engineering enough honest checkpoints that you feel the miss while it is still cheap to fix. That one I fixed with a calendar. The second is slower and harder, unlearning the fear that makes you hide the miss once you feel it. That one took me five years and a change of life, and it still gets tested every time I walk into a certain kind of room.

The unlearning is genuinely possible. That is not motivational language, it is the mechanism LeDoux mapped. Do the frightening thing, survive it, repeat, and the new memory grows strong enough to hold even back in the old context. The fear does not vanish. It just stops winning. Mine tested me at my own desk this week, and for the first time in fifteen years, it lost.

I am still not sure I have fully earned the phrase. But I have stopped nodding along to it in meetings. Now when someone says fail forward, I think about that reach for the softer word, and I sit with a quieter question instead.

Where in your life are you renaming failures until they disappear? And what would it cost you, really, to say the word? Drop it in the comments below, I read every single one.

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P.S. If you've been renaming a failure until it disappeared, and the project underneath it is still sitting there unfinished, join me this Saturday. "Rewire How You Create and Innovate" is live on August 15 at 4:00 PM EST, 75 minutes, $57, free for paid members. Replay and workbook come within 24 hours either way. Save your spot here. Two workshops cost $114. A year costs $77.

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