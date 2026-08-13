Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Laurie Creasy's avatar
Laurie Creasy
1d

I'm no longer in corporate (thank God!), but my problem goes back much further: I used to be a poet. I was learning, stretching myself ... and then I went to college. The other students were mostly supportive, but only one prof was. Two others completely demolished my work. I stopped writing, stopped even trying.

Then I worked at a job I loved, moved home to take care of my terminally I'll parents, moved far away after they died, moved back and got another job I liked -- with a company that had invested with Lehman Brothers (oops!), got a job I hated, got let go two days after I turned 59, and then held low wage dead end jobs until I fell and broke both legs and had to spend 5 months learning how to walk again. (Which I did!)

So now one of my college friends got back in touch with me, sat on me about how I'd let the profs take me down. (Bad Laurie!) I'm now 72, have essential tremor, which makes handwriting difficult, and now I'm seeing so many things I want to write about.

Here's my problem: I have ignored my writing for so long that an empty page terrified me. I write down a few words, close the notebook, then buy another notebook. SSDD, as one of my friends would say.

I still write poetry in longhand (or try to), but I'm still at the sheer terror level of facing a blank page. And I'm not getting any younger!

If you can untangle one (or a plethora) of brain stops from that, I would appreciate any help.

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Kala 🦋's avatar
Kala 🦋
1d

Hey you’re back in corporate?

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