A doctor told me I’d spend the rest of my life in a wheelchair. I was fourteen.

I still remember the fluorescent lights. My mother’s hand went very still on my arm. He said it the way doctors say things they’ve already accepted, not unkindly, just with the flat certainty of someone delivering a settled fact.

He was reading the evidence. My body, the scans, the odds stacked in one direction. He was right about where I was. He had no idea where I was going.

What didn’t show up anywhere in his evidence was what happened after he left the room. First came the anger, hot and immediate. And underneath it, something harder. A refusal. Not a plan, not a strategy. Just a fourteen-year-old girl in a hospital bed deciding that his story was not going to become hers.

So I started writing. Confined to that bed for months, I filled pages with a version of my life that didn’t exist yet. Detailed, specific, present-tense scenes of a person who walked, who danced, who climbed mountains. Written before I could live it. Written until my nervous system stopped treating it as fiction.

Then I lived it.

· · ·

Years later, I arrived in America at 21 with a crumpled $50 bill and a dictionary. Bravery was nowhere near the top of anything I was consciously operating from. I was terrified most of the time, a specific, daily, grinding kind of terrified that came from not understanding half of what people said to me and having to smile through it anyway.

But I kept writing myself into someone who could do it. One specific scene at a time. One moment of moving before I felt ready. The gap between me and that strength closed the only way gaps ever close, through use, not through understanding.

I tell you this because these two moments, the hospital bed, the crumpled bill, are the clearest examples I know of the gap between where you are and where you’re going, and what actually closes it. And they have everything to do with what most people are doing wrong with their strengths profile.

· · ·

Your Profile Is a Photograph, Not a Map

Here’s what usually happens when VIA results come back.

You read the top five. There’s a small warm rush of recognition — yes, that’s me, that’s exactly me — and you screenshot it. Maybe you share it. The insight files itself somewhere between meaningful and actionable, and then you go back to doing exactly what you were already doing.

The top strengths are real. They’re genuinely yours. But here’s the thing the profile doesn’t tell you: every strength near the top is there because you’ve already been using it for years, possibly decades. Curiosity scores high because you’ve been curious. Kindness scores high because you’ve been kind. The profile measures behaviors repeated often enough to become identity.

When you read it as a map of who you are, you’re actually reading a record of who you’ve been. And when you use it to decide what to lead with going forward, you’re letting your past make decisions about your future.

That’s the trap. And almost everyone walks straight into it.

· · ·

The Pattern

I’ve watched a particular version of this repeat itself enough times to recognize it within the first few minutes of a conversation.

Top strengths: love of learning, curiosity, perspective, judgment. Bottom strengths: bravery, zest, perseverance.

Maybe you recognize it. You can diagnose your situation with surgical precision. You know exactly why you’re stuck, exactly when the pattern started, exactly what it would take to change. You have extraordinary insight and almost no forward motion.

The understanding is real. The gap is also real. More insight won’t close it — the identity doing all the thinking simply never had to build a relationship with doing. Those are different muscles. A life that sharpened your perception didn’t automatically develop your follow-through, and no amount of additional clarity changes that.

There’s a subtler version too: kindness so high it quietly becomes the primary way you take up space. Giving as a substitute for asking. Helping as a way of never having to need help yourself. It’s not a character flaw. It’s an intelligent adaptation that worked in the life that built it.

The question worth sitting with: what happens when the adaptation outlives the threat? When you’re still running a strategy for a life you no longer live?

· · ·

The Bottom

Look at your bottom five strengths.

Go ahead, I’ll wait.

The point isn’t to shame yourself about them, and it’s not to turn every low score into a self-improvement project. It’s to ask one specific question: which of these belongs to who I’m becoming?

There’s usually one. You’ll recognize it not because it feels foreign, but because it feels slightly out of reach in a way that has texture to it. Something stirs when you imagine leading with it. A small tightening, half resistance and half recognition — the particular discomfort of standing at the edge of something real.

That feeling is not a warning. It’s a signal. It’s pointing at the exact distance between the identity that got you here and the one that takes you forward.

The VIA profile gives you 24 character strengths. Most people spend their whole lives inside five of them, reinforcing what’s already strong, and quietly wondering why nothing ever changes.

· · ·

Why Insight Alone Won’t Move You

Insight lives in the thinking part of your brain. Habit runs from somewhere much older and much faster. By the time you consciously recognize the old pattern firing, it’s already made the decision. You’re just narrating the aftermath.

What actually changes the pattern is the repeated experience of a different story. Your brain needs a script to run before the moment arrives — written in enough specific detail that your nervous system starts treating it as familiar ground rather than threatening territory.

This is what Future Scripting does. Your reticular activating system scans constantly for evidence of the identity you’ve already accepted as true. Change what you’ve accepted, and you change what you see. Change what you see, and you change what you reach for.

Write the new identity first. The brain starts looking for it. Then you live it.

· · ·

What This Actually Looks Like

Say bravery sits at the bottom of your profile. You’ve watched opportunities pass because the timing wasn’t right, the preparation wasn’t finished, the moment wasn’t exactly perfect. The pattern still wins, reliably, every time it matters.

Future Scripting doesn’t ask you to feel brave before you act. It asks you to write — in specific, present-tense detail — what a version of you who already leads with bravery does in the next situation where it counts.

“I’m in the meeting. My coffee has gone lukewarm. Someone asks who wants to take this on and I feel the familiar tightening start in my sternum and before it can finish its sentence, I say yes. My voice comes out steadier than I expected. I don’t wait for the fear to pass. I move, and let the feeling catch up behind me.”

That specificity isn’t journaling. It’s neural and emotional rehearsal. You’re laying down a path detailed enough that when the real moment arrives, the new script is already there. Already familiar. Already practiced in the only place that matters before you’ve lived it: in your nervous system.

Here’s a quieter one. Say kindness is at the top of your profile and receiving is nowhere in it. It hides inside what looks like virtue — the yes before you’ve checked whether you have anything left to give, the immediate pivot to “how can I help” the moment someone shares a struggle. You’ve built an entire identity around being the one who gives. You’re genuinely good at it. And somewhere in there, you stopped being allowed to need anything.

“My friend texts to ask if she can bring dinner over on Thursday. I’m at my kitchen table and I feel the familiar machinery start up: the quick inventory of what I owe her, whether I’ve been too much lately, whether I should suggest we just get together somewhere instead so it feels more equal. And then I notice the machinery. I let it run without following it. I type back: Yes. That would mean a lot. Three words I’ve said maybe twice in my adult life without immediately softening them with something apologetic. I hit send before I can add ‘but only if it’s not too much trouble.’”

That’s the scene. Specific room, specific person, specific moment where the old reflex would have fired — and the new one catches it, names it, steps past it. Receiving, for once, as fluently as you give.

The strength becomes yours through the doing. The writing is the doing, before the doing.

· · ·

The Doctor Read My Present

He was a good doctor. He read the evidence correctly. He just had no data on what I was going to write.

Your profile has the same limitation. It knows who you’ve been. It measures the strengths you’ve already lived into. It says nothing final about who you’re writing yourself into next.

This is why I’d gently push back on the advice to simply lean into your top strengths. Know them. Use them strategically. But leaning exclusively into what already comes naturally means you spend your whole life circling the same territory. Comfortable, competent, and quietly aware that you’re not actually moving.

The person you’re becoming lives at the edge of your profile. In the strengths that feel slightly out of reach. In the ones that make that small uncomfortable thing happen in your chest.

· · ·

Start Here

Find the strength near the bottom that stirs something. Write its name down. Then write the scene where you lead with it this week, in the specific situation where the old version of you would have defaulted to what’s safe. Present tense. Cold hands and all. As if it already happened.

Write it first. Live it second.

Your nervous system believes what you write in detail.

· · ·

