Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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La Vonne Grace's avatar
La Vonne Grace
17h

My stolen moment was on the bus.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
✧ 𝓜𝓪𝓲𝓻𝓲 ✧'s avatar
✧ 𝓜𝓪𝓲𝓻𝓲 ✧
18h

I do the same thing 😆

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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