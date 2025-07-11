Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
A Doctor's Motivation: Personal Stories of Empathy and Drive
A recording from Magdalena Ponurska's live video + Sensory Imagination and Affirmation Meditation
Jul 11, 2025
Guest Posts
Coffee Chats + fresh perspectives from thought leaders, writers and creators loaded with practical insights that lead you straight into taking action on your current or next project!Coffee Chats + fresh perspectives from thought leaders, writers and creators loaded with practical insights that lead you straight into taking action on your current or next project!
Share this post