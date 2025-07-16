Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Coffee Chat with Joel Salinas on leveraging AI in our creative work

A recording from Magdalena Ponurska's live video
Magdalena Ponurska's avatar
Joel Salinas's avatar
Magdalena Ponurska
and
Joel Salinas
Jul 16, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Today’s session with

Joel Salinas
addresses the topic of using AI in our work in an ethical and responsible ways; based on his article:

Why Ethical AI Is Harder Than It Looks (And What to Do About It)

Why Ethical AI Is Harder Than It Looks (And What to Do About It)

Joel Salinas
·
Jul 6
Read full story
Get more from Magdalena Ponurska in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture