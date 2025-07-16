Today’s session withaddresses the topic of using AI in our work in an ethical and responsible ways; based on his article:
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Coffee Chat with Joel Salinas on leveraging AI in our creative work
A recording from Magdalena Ponurska's live video
Jul 16, 2025
Courage Cafe
Come for the coffee. Stay for the truth.
A series of unfiltered conversations with creators, thought leaders, and brave humans who are brewing something bold.Come for the coffee. Stay for the truth. A series of unfiltered conversations with creators, thought leaders, and brave humans who are brewing something bold.
Recent Posts
Share this post