Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Scott's avatar
Wendy Scott
Aug 5, 2024

Thanks for keeping us all on track Magdalena. It’s great fun being part of this challenge. Every one in the group is so inspiring :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Sabrina Ahmed's avatar
Sabrina Ahmed
Aug 5, 2024

It's wonderful to do this together! A global feat as well covering so many different topics. The power of community.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture