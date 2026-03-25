I finally sat down. The house was quiet, the last notification had stopped coming, nothing was on fire. Nothing catastrophic had happened that day. And yet there was this specific feeling I could not quite name: a chest that felt slightly compressed, shoulders that would not fully drop, a kind of tired I already knew a full night of sleep would not fix.

I picked up my phone and put it down without knowing why I had picked it up. I stared at something without seeing it.

That feeling has a name. It is exhaustion’s quieter cousin: cognitive load, and while I was inside it, the part of my mind responsible for imagining a different life had quietly gone offline.

When Your Brain Goes Somewhere You Can’t Follow

Being physically tired and being cognitively overloaded are not the same thing. Physical tiredness responds to rest. Cognitive overload tends not to, and I found that out the hard way after sleeping eight hours and waking up feeling exactly as I had before.

When mental load is high and sustained, the prefrontal cortex, the region responsible for long-term planning and envisioning a different future, starts going offline. Arnsten’s research at Yale made this concrete: chronic stress floods the prefrontal cortex with high levels of norepinephrine and dopamine, beyond the optimal range, which impairs its function. The same region that allows us to imagine a different version of our lives becomes chemically inaccessible.

The people who most need to redesign how they live are, by neurological definition, the least equipped to do it while they are still inside the cognitive load.

We cannot think our way out of a life that is draining us while we are still inside the drain.

Everything Unfinished Is Still Running In The Background

In the 1920s, Lithuanian psychologist Bluma Zeigarnik noticed something in a Vienna café: the waitstaff could recall every detail of an unpaid order, and forgot it completely the moment the bill was settled. She took that observation into the lab and spent years confirming what she had seen over coffee. The brain treats an unresolved thing like an alarm it cannot switch off, returning to it again and again, pulling processing power toward it until the thing is settled or explicitly set aside.

The Zeigarnik effect has direct implications for what is happening in our nervous systems on any given Tuesday.

Every unresolved conversation, every unmade decision, every email sitting in drafts, every commitment I am still figuring out how to keep or cancel: each one is something my brain is still quietly holding. Each one is drawing real measurable cognitive resource in the background whether or not I am consciously thinking about it.

The low hum that follows me into the shower and surfaces again right before sleep, when instead of rest I get a sudden inventory of everything unfinished, that is my brain doing exactly what it was designed to do. Working through unresolved things, looking for resolution. Trying to help. With no idea when to stop.

Multiply that by forty unresolved things and the hum becomes a roar. My body is horizontal and my nervous system is still at the office.

What The Day Actually Spends Before You Notice It’s Gone

I am not exhausted because I have too many things to do. The exhaustion comes from my brain running dozens of background processes simultaneously, each one consuming the same limited resource I need to think clearly and imagine what I actually want my life to look like.

Settling one unresolved thing deliberately, making a decision or explicitly putting something down, returns that resource. Not because it sounds good as advice, but because that is what the biology actually does.

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences tracked more than a thousand decisions made by eight judges over ten months. Judges granted significantly more favorable rulings early in the day and after breaks, growing measurably harsher as sessions wore on and the decision load accumulated. Their judgment declined not because they were less capable, but because the cognitive resource available to weigh competing considerations had been spent down to nothing.

I know this from the inside. The thing I cannot bring myself to decide at 9 p.m. would have taken thirty seconds at 8 a.m. The creative problem that feels impossible after a day of back-to-back meetings would have opened easily in the first quiet hour. The problem did not change. What changed was the resource available to meet it.

That resource did not disappear into nothing. It went into hundreds of small decisions, interruptions, and mental load management tasks that are invisible precisely because they are so constant. I cannot see what I spent, only that the account is low when I finally need it.

The people who build things in stolen moments understand this without always naming it. Writing before the day depletes the resource. Important decisions made first, before the small ones have had their way with everything available. Strategic about timing in a way that looks, from the outside, like discipline. I know because I am one of them.

What Exhaustion Steals From Me

When I am chronically overloaded, I lose more than energy. I lose access to the cognitive functions responsible for the things that matter most to me.

Writing that feels true requires the brain’s imaginative system, and that system only runs when it is not under persistent load. The prefrontal cortex, already impaired by stress chemistry, cannot simulate futures it has not yet lived. So I sit down to write and the words that come out are technically correct and completely flat, because the part of me that knows the difference between those two things is temporarily unavailable.

Exhaustion does not just slow me down. It narrows me, makes the life I am already living feel like the only available option, because the part of my brain that generates alternatives is too depleted to do its job.

The cruelest part of chronic mental load: it consumes the exact resources I would need to get out of it.

Which is where writing becomes something more than journaling or self-care. The page forces the specificity the mind resists. I cannot write “I’m just tired” for very long before something more precise surfaces underneath it. When I write toward an unresolved thing with intention, naming what it actually is and what resolution would look like, my brain registers the act of writing as partial resolution. The alarm quiets and the background process reduces its draw. I am telling my nervous system that the problem has been seen and will be addressed, and the nervous system, remarkably, accepts that.

Arnsten’s research, the parole data, Zeigarnik’s waiters: all pointing at the same thing. Recovering cognitive capacity is primarily about settling what is unresolved, and the most reliable tool is writing it down with enough specificity that the brain stops treating it as unfinished.

Wanting A Different Life And Being Able To Build One Are Not The Same Thing

The resource that depletes across a day of mental load is not motivation. Capacity is the right word. Motivation is a feeling; capacity is what determines whether the feeling can ever become anything real. I have wanted a different life while having zero cognitive access to the version of myself who could build it. Biology created that gap, and biology needs something concrete to work with, not a vague wish to feel better.

Start Here

Write it down. The nervous system believes what it reads.

Before you close this tab, try something. Write one unresolved thing in the comments below. Not a plan for solving it, just the thing itself. One sentence. Whatever follows you into the shower or surfaces at 11pm. Name it here and your nervous system will begin to treat it as acknowledged.

That is the exact mechanism I just described. Let the comments be proof of it.

I read every one.

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