Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Fi's avatar
Fi
19h

I am thinking this is why things like project plans and to-do-lists are so useful. We are renovating and the things to be done just kept whirling around in my brain and making me feel tired. Then our inhouse project manager swept it all into an excel spreasheet like a muster dog getting the cattle penned.

Oh the relief !

We didn't necessarily have all the answers but at least we had documented the questions, in order of when they needed to be decided/tasks needed to be done. I love this explanation Magdalena!

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Roxy Kestner's avatar
Roxy Kestner
15h

Getting all of my end-of-life documents in order. I’m not dying-that I know of-but it’s a daunting task.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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