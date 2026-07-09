For years I believed the problem was time. I never had enough of it. The real work, the work that actually mattered, needed a long empty afternoon that never quite arrived. So I waited. I waited for the retreat, the quiet cabin, the imagined version of my life where the calendar finally cleared.

And while I waited, I walked straight past the twenty minutes sitting right in front of me every single morning.

Those twenty minutes turned out to be the whole thing.

The house is still asleep when I write this. It is that particular hour before anyone needs anything from me, when the light outside has not decided yet whether it is still night or already morning. My coffee is too hot to drink, so I just hold it, both hands around the mug, letting the heat soak into my palms. The notebook is open. The pen is already uncapped.

Twenty minutes before the day arrives. Not two hours. Twenty minutes.

I set the pen on the page. And then something happens that I have spent years trying to describe. The room goes soft at the edges. Whatever I was meant to do that day, the school lunches, the nine o’clock meeting, starts to recede like a tide pulling back from the shore. My hand moves before I have decided what to write. Twenty minutes pass and I do not feel one of them go by. When I finally look up, the coffee has gone cold in the mug, there are three pages in front of me I never planned, and I feel more like myself than I have in days.

That is flow. I built almost everything I have inside windows exactly that size, one page at a time.

Here is the part I got wrong for years

I treated flow as a question of how long. I grieved the hours I did not have and told myself the good work was waiting on the other side of a schedule I would never actually get.

It is really a question of how often.

A short session is not a scrap you settle for on a busy day. It is closer to a rep, the kind you put in at the gym. Every time you drop in, even for a few minutes, your nervous system learns the pattern a little better and starts to recognise the signal faster. So the next session arrives sooner and lands deeper than the last one did.

This is the part almost everyone undervalues. We spend our energy mourning the long stretches we cannot find. Meanwhile the thing that actually trains the state is repetition, and repetition is something even the most crowded life can hand you. The morning before the house wakes. The car in the school pickup line. The gap wedged between two meetings. We decided somewhere along the way that those windows were too small to count.

They are not too small. They are the whole practice.

What is actually happening when you drop in

For a long time I thought flow was a mood, something that visited me on the good mornings and skipped the bad ones. What I understand now is that it is a state, a physical one, and your body recognizes it long before your mind can name it.

When you drop into flow, the part of your brain that monitors you and second guesses you goes quiet. That is why the voice asking whether you are doing it right finally stops. You are no longer thinking about the work. You are inside it. All those frayed threads of attention turn at last to point in the same direction. Your body reads this as safety, and safety is the condition flow needs before it will arrive.

Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, the psychologist who first gave flow its name, described it as order in awareness. That phrase has stayed with me for years. It is exactly what it feels like out in the parking lot with my notebook balanced against the steering wheel. Not effort, really. More like everything in me quietly lining up.

And that lining up does not need a long runway. It needs a familiar one.

How to actually get there

Flow answers to rituals you can build on purpose, and you can build them inside a life that has no spare room in it. There are three, and not one of them needs more than the twenty minutes you already have.

The first ritual is a boundary, and it sounds so obvious that it is the first thing most of us skip. Build a physical boundary around the moment, even a small one, even if it is nothing more than the four closed doors of your car in a parking lot.

Then remove the one input you will not think to remove. Do not reread yesterday’s page. It feels like the responsible way to begin, a running start. But it wakes the exact voice you came here to quiet, the one that judges and edits and asks whether any of this is good. You start correcting before you have started writing, and the blank page goes cold again. Begin forward instead, from the thread you left hanging last time.

The second ritual is a threshold, some small way to tell your body you are crossing over. For me it is the notebook and the uncapped pen, the one tactile thing my hands recognise as the sign that we are writing now. The specific object matters far more than you would guess, because your body reads it before your mind catches up.

The pen carries a second gift I did not choose it for. It cannot backspace. There is no cursor blinking at an unfinished sentence, no line I can restart six times over, so the only direction left is forward. Your pen is your permission slip. Find the single gesture that tells your whole system the day can wait a few more minutes.

I should be honest about the start of each session, because it is rarely graceful. The first few minutes usually feel like resistance, like your whole body would rather be doing anything else. That reluctance is not a sign you are doing it wrong. It is the toll you pay at the door. You sit through it, you keep the pen moving, and then quietly, somewhere around minute three or four, the work itself reaches up and pulls you under.

Stop before you are finished

The third ritual took me years to stumble into, and it is the one I would hand you first if I could.

End the session while you still have something left to say. Mid thought. Mid sentence, even, with the next line already forming in your head. It feels wrong. Every instinct tells you to chase the thought down while you have it.

But when you leave a thread hanging, you are not losing the work. You are baiting the hook for tomorrow. You come back to a page that is already reaching for you, and the cold open, the hardest part of the whole thing, is simply gone. You taught your nervous system where to pick up, and it remembered.

Your turn

I want to leave you with two questions, because I think you already know more about your own flow than you give yourself credit for.

What is the one signal your body gives you when you have dropped in? And what is the first thing you reach for when you are ready to begin?

Tell me in the comments, and give me the real version rather than the aspirational one. The cold coffee you forgot to drink. The particular pen. The chair by the window that only you ever sit in. I want the small, ordinary, unglamorous thing that quiets the noise and hands you back to yourself.

P.S. If this stirred something, the Courage to Create Academy is where these twenty minutes become a whole method. Paid members get the full run of it, one page at a time.

👉 If you enjoy reading this post, feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack.

Share Courage to Create