Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Judith Jaeger's avatar
Judith Jaeger
1d

I'm in it when my coffee goes cold and when I stop hearing the world around me. I tend to sit in the same places when I'm getting into my flow, so that's one signal, and I often listen to a specific playlist, which has become a cue for my brain. I've started with handwriting in the past and may go back to that, especially now that I'm at the start of a project again. I totally agree with you--it's not the amount of time that matters, but the repetition. Yes, it's great when I have an hour or two to spend writing, but I remind myself not to turn my nose up at 20 minutes! So much can be accomplished in scraps of time.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Jeni Chase's avatar
Jeni Chase
14h

Before 2024, I have never had a safe place to keep a paper journal. I tried every journaling and note taking app there was. I never stuck with it and I could never find a flow state. Especially if I was typing on my phone vs. computer. Autocorrect, typos, backspacing, finding the right word. They are all distractions but I couldn’t figure out why typing just isn’t the same. (Even as I do it now, it’s annoying with the auto word fill trying to guess what my thoughts will be) I thought perhaps there’s just something old and neuroscience-y about writing. Pen and paper. And maybe there is. But I think it’s the tendency to backspace and edit as we go that is the real barrier. I never thought of writing with a pen as only being able to move forward before. But yeah, that’s so true. I had a physical reaction when I read that. And I think that explains my ability, for the first time in my life, to stick with journaling long term. I have filled 2 journals in 2 years and that has been life changing for me. Thanks for sharing this. I’ll be thinking about it every time I pick up my notebook and pen.

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