I’m sitting in the airport parking lot, engine off, hands still on the wheel.

In three hours, I’ll walk into my mother’s house for Thanksgiving. The turkey will be dry. Someone will ask about my career in that tone—the one that means “still doing that coaching thing?” My aunt will corner me about why I’m not married yet. My cousin will humble-brag about her children’s achievements. And I’ll smile. Nod. Excuse myself to the bathroom just to breathe.

I’ve done this dance for thirty-eight years.

But this year, something’s different.

I’m not walking in cold. I’m not walking in braced. I’ve already been there; not physically, but neurologically.

Twenty minutes in a parked car can rewire how my brain will experience today. And I’m going to show you how to do the same thing before your own family gathering becomes another story you tell your therapist.

The Pattern We Keep Running

Here’s what used to happen: I’d spend the week before Thanksgiving building anxiety like compound interest. Each day, my brain would rehearse worst-case scenarios.

The political argument. The passive-aggressive comment about my weight. The comparison to my brother. The feeling of being thirteen again, desperate to prove I’m enough.

By the time I arrived, my nervous system was already in threat mode—shoulders up, jaw tight, breath shallow.

Then the gathering would unfold; sometimes as bad as I imagined, sometimes worse, occasionally better; but always through the filter of a brain that had already decided: This is dangerous. Stay alert. Protect yourself.

That’s the thing about your brain: it doesn’t distinguish between vividly imagined and real experience. When you spend a week mentally rehearsing family tension, you’re training your RAS—your reticular activating system, your brain’s attention filter—to look for threats.

You arrive pre-triggered.

What Happened in That Parking Lot

Four weeks before that Thanksgiving, I pulled into an empty parking lot. I had twenty minutes before my first meeting. Instead of scrolling my phone or rehearsing my to-do list, I did something different.

I grabbed my notebook. Set a timer for twenty minutes. And wrote this at the top:

“It’s Thursday evening, November 28th. Thanksgiving. I’m present, grounded, and I feel proud of myself. Here’s what today looks like.”

Then I wrote the scene. Present tense, as if it had already happened.

I described walking into my mother’s house with relaxed shoulders. Hugging my aunt without bracing for commentary. Sitting at the table and actually tasting the food instead of managing my anxiety. Having a conversation with my cousin where I listened instead of compared. Stepping outside when the political talk started—calmly, without anger, just: “I’m going to get some air.”

I wrote what I saw: my mother’s kitchen, afternoon light through the windows, my nephew’s new glasses.

I wrote what I heard: laughter that didn’t feel performative. My own voice, steady.

I wrote what I felt in my body: chest open. Breath full. Feet grounded.

I didn’t plan it. I wasn’t trying to manifest anything. I just wrote twenty minutes of a Thanksgiving that felt possible. Real.

What This Isn’t

Let me be clear about what I was not doing in that parking lot.

This isn’t positive thinking. I wasn’t repeating affirmations or pretending everything would be perfect. This isn’t visualization where you imagine yourself floating through the day wrapped in white light while everyone suddenly respects your boundaries.

This isn’t manifestation or law of attraction or willing the universe to change your difficult relatives.

This is something far more practical, and far more powerful: neurological future scripting rehearsal.

I was writing a detailed, sensory-rich script of a version of me I’d never been, so my nervous system could practice being her before she was required to show up.

Big difference.

Your Brain Doesn’t Know You’re Lying

Here’s what I learned from neuroscience:

When you write about your future in present tense with sensory detail, you’re doing something remarkable. You’re running a mental rehearsal, and your brain treats it like practice.

Here’s what happens at the neurological level:

Your RAS changes its search parameters. Think of your RAS as Google’s algorithm for your attention. Right now, it’s been programmed by years of family gatherings to search for: criticism, comparison, judgment, proof you’re not enough. When you write a detailed script of navigating the day differently, you’re essentially telling your RAS: “Update your search. Filter for these patterns instead: moments when I stay grounded, opportunities to set boundaries, instances where I choose differently.”

You build neural pathways for behaviors you haven’t tried yet. Every time you imagine taking a breath before responding, or stepping outside instead of engaging, or feeling your feet on the floor; your brain creates and strengthens the neural circuitry for those actions. You’re literally building the infrastructure for new choices.

You install memory patterns for emotional responses you’ve never lived. Your nervous system stores “memories” of your written experience; the calm, the groundedness, the power. When you arrive at the actual gathering and face a familiar trigger, your brain has reference points for: We’ve handled this before. We know another way.

For years, I’d been telling my RAS: Watch for criticism. Notice when you don’t measure up. Stay alert for judgment.

That twenty-minute script gave it new instructions.

I wasn’t controlling anyone else at the table. I wasn’t manifesting a perfect gathering. I was rehearsing the version of me who could navigate the day differently: becoming her before I needed her.

This is the heart of my work now: writing not to document your life, but to rewire how you experience it.

The Protocol: Twenty Minutes Before You Need It

Here’s exactly what to do, two, three, or four weeks before your family gathering:

1. Find twenty minutes. Set a timer.

At the top of the page, write:

“It’s [specific date], the evening of [family gathering]. I’m [where you’ll be], and I feel [calm, proud, grounded, present]. Here’s what today looks like.”

2. Write the scene in present tense.

Not I will, but I am. Write as if your nervous system has already lived it.

3. Include these elements:

What you see: Colors, light, faces, objects.

What you hear: Laughter, voices, your own tone.

What you feel in your body: Shoulders. Breath. Jaw. Posture.

What you do differently: The boundary you set. The conversation you don’t pursue. The moment you choose space instead of spiraling.

What you notice: The micro-shift. The small win. The moment you surprised yourself.

Twenty minutes. That’s it.

Then; and this part helps; read it once more the morning of the gathering. Not to memorize it, but to remind your brain: We’ve been here before.

What Actually Happened at My Mother’s House

I wish I could tell you it was perfect.

My aunt still asked about my career in that tone. The turkey was still dry. My cousin still humble-bragged.

But here’s what was different: I didn’t brace.

When my aunt asked, I felt my feet on the floor, took a breath, and said, “It’s going really well, actually,” and meant it.

Here’s what changed in that breath:

I realized I wasn’t defending my choices anymore. I wasn’t translating her question into You’re still not successful enough, because my RAS wasn’t filtering for that threat. Instead, I heard a question. Just a question. And I had an answer that was true. The work was going well. I’d helped three clients have breakthroughs that month. I’d published an article I was proud of. When I said “really well,” I wasn’t performing confidence. I was reporting facts my brain finally had permission to see.

When the political talk started, I stepped outside. No drama. No guilt. Just air.

When my cousin talked about her kids, I noticed I wasn’t comparing. I was actually curious.

I caught myself slipping into old patterns; three times. Each time, something in my brain whispered: But we know another way.

Because I’d already practiced it. Neurologically.

Twenty minutes in a parked car.

I didn’t change my family. I changed the person who walked through that door.

Here’s What I Want You to Know

You don’t have to arrive at Thanksgiving, or Christmas, or any family gathering, pre-triggered, shoulders up, jaw tight, nervous system in survival mode.

You can rehearse a different way of being. You can train your RAS to filter for safety instead of threat. You can become the version of you who navigates old patterns with new power.

So if you’re dreading the upcoming holiday; already bracing for who will say what, who will do what…

Close this tab. Open a blank page. Set a timer.

Twenty minutes.

Write the gathering that already happened.

Not to control them. To free yourself.

Your nervous system has been rehearsing threat for weeks.

Give it twenty minutes to rehearse power instead.

The turkey will still be dry. But you’ll taste it differently.

