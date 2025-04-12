Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
imikeharsch's avatar
imikeharsch
Nov 8Edited

Great piece! I totally agree! It takes guts to put ourselves out in the world... Without vulnerability, we lose an opportunity for true connection. In a world full of generic AI generated content, copy/pasted templates, hooks and headlines, it's hard to take the risk of simply being ourselves... It's reassuring to know we are not alone in this pursuit! "To those in the arena getting our hands dirty! Daring greatly!" Thank you for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cathy Moffitt Boyd's avatar
Cathy Moffitt Boyd
Nov 7

Wow. I don't know if there is some AI gremlin in my computer messing with me, but just five minutes ago, I finished watching Brene Brown's TED Talk on vulnerability!!! Instead of a gremlin, I'd prefer to think of it as the Universe speaking to me and giving me some tailwinds towards courage! Thank you for this post!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Magdalena Ponurska
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture