Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Kim Roberts's avatar
Kim Roberts
16h

Great reminder to keep committing and recommitting. Congratulations on the results of your hard work!

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Marta Keller's avatar
Marta Keller
18h

Thank you for the reminder to treat the creation of my own substack like a scientist gathering data. It truly is one big beautiful experiment.

The last two weeks have been so busy I could barely be on Substack until late evening. I showed up daily, tired but determined to do at least a little, even for 15 or 30 minutes. It was frustrating because I wanted to do more and I just couldn't. Your article reminds me that those two weeks was an experiment of what happens in busy times like that. What happens when I post late in the evening? What happens when I can barely show up but I still do? I have data now that I didn't before.

Congratulations on the success you found so far by showing up consistently alongside your day job!

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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