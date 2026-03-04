Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayla Kunis's avatar
Gayla Kunis
2h

I love my grandfaughter, but I really don't like her. She's one of the mean girls.

Fernando Vago Santana's avatar
Fernando Vago Santana
15m

For me what is hard is to organize my time since I get caught in so many different interests. All of them are relevant and take much of my time, while still having to care for my family, due to particular needs...as well as living in a city and commuting to a different one to work every week. But what really holds me back is the fear of exposure, self-inage issues and doubts about restrictions on my job, because professors have a so-called exclusive dedication here in my country and everytime I want to do something creative of my own I freeze because I feel like I would be going against some of the rules in my job (which I want to fully respect). This absence of clarity about things that I am allowed or not to do always hold me back on doing personal projects, so I end up channeling my energy to the job itself, which is much safer. Hopefully in the future there will be more clarity about the dos and don'ts and I will know better how to balance my work with other projects that I can develop appropriately.

