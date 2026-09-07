Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Marjana Ababovic's avatar
Marjana Ababovic
14hEdited

I may have missed it - so apologize in advance - for me not asking for help, something I have been thinking a lot lately - may come from not having actually people to ask for help when I was growing up, not having a strong family support, and maybe a consequence or not, ended up with a fear of being rejected. Between not asking and bearing it on my own or being “humiliated by rejection” the first one looks more manageable. Anyways in a deep vacation mode so I’ll think about it later. Thank you!

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Beth Browne (she/her)'s avatar
Beth Browne (she/her)
13h

Love this! Thank you!

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