"I'm a writer, but I don’t have time to write daily," she declared, swirling the Merlot in her glass and adjusting the notebook on her lap.

"Wow, that's so cool!" I exclaimed, genuinely surprised. "I had no idea you write. Congrats!" My inner cheerleader kicked in. "So, what platform do you write on?"

She looked at me with a mixture of confusion and disdain, the kind reserved for those who accidentally use the salad fork for the main course. "What do you mean?"

"Where can I read your writing?" I clarified, undeterred. "Can you send me a link? I'd love to support you!"

"Oh, I don't write on platforms," she replied dismissively. "I only write for myself." A pause, then a hint of uncertainty crept into her voice. "But now that you've asked, I wouldn't even know where to start. There are so many different options." Another swirl of the Merlot. "And even if I would pick a platform, I don't have time, and I don't know where to start."

End of conversation.

And there you have it: the classic case of the "I'm a writer, but..." syndrome.

Now, before we dive into the deep end of this literary pool, let's get one thing straight: there's absolutely nothing wrong with writing for yourself. In fact, it's a fantastic way to explore your thoughts, emotions, and creativity without the pressure of an audience.

Journaling, for instance, has been scientifically proven to reduce stress, improve mental clarity, and even boost your immune system. Think of it as a mental detox, a spa day for your brain.

But my sassy friend's declaration, followed by a litany of excuses, got me thinking. How many of us harbor a secret (or not-so-secret) desire to write, to share our stories with the world, but get stuck in the starting blocks?

The "I'm a Writer, But..." Syndrome

This syndrome is more common than you think. It's a sneaky little beast that whispers doubts in your ear, builds walls of procrastination, and generally sabotages your writing dreams. It manifests in various forms:

"I'm a writer, but I don't have time." Ah, the classic time constraint. We're all busy, juggling work, family, and social commitments. But let's be honest, we make time for what's important to us. Remember that Netflix binge-watching session last night? Yeah, that could have been writing time.

"I'm a writer, but I don't know where to start." The overwhelming blank page. The tyranny of choice. With countless platforms and genres vying for your attention, it's easy to get paralyzed by indecision.

"I'm a writer, but I'm not good enough." The dreaded imposter syndrome. We compare ourselves to seasoned authors, successful bloggers, and social media influencers and inevitably fall short. But here's the thing: every writer starts somewhere. Even Tolstoy had to write his first sentence.

So, how do we overcome this syndrome and unleash our inner wordsmith? It all starts with developing the habit of writing every day.

The Power of Habit

"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit." - Aristotle.

Wise words from a wise man. Writing, like any skill, requires practice. And the best way to practice is to make it a habit. But how do we build a habit that sticks? Let's break it down:

Start with "why": Why do you want to write? What stories are burning inside you? Having a clear purpose will fuel your motivation and keep you going when the going gets tough. Identify your obstacles: What stops you from writing? Is it lack of time, fear of failure, or simply procrastination? Once you know your enemy, you can devise a strategy to defeat it. Create a writing routine: Schedule a specific time each day for writing, even if it's just for 15 minutes. Treat it like an important appointment that you can't miss. Consistency is key. Find an accountability buddy: Partner up with a fellow writer or a supportive friend who will encourage you and hold you accountable. Sharing your goals and progress with someone can make a huge difference. Have a plan B: Life happens. There will be days when your schedule goes haywire and your writing time gets squeezed. Have a backup plan in place, like carrying a notebook or using a writing app on your phone, so you can squeeze in a few sentences whenever you have a spare moment.

The Science of Habit Formation

Enter the science of habit formation. According to Charles Duhigg, author of "The Power of Habit," habits are formed through a neurological loop consisting of three components:

Cue: A trigger that initiates the behavior. This could be a specific time of day, a location, or even an emotional state. Routine: The behavior itself, in this case, writing. Reward: The positive reinforcement that strengthens the habit. This could be the satisfaction of completing a writing session, the joy of creating something new, or even the anticipation of sharing your work with others.

By understanding this loop, we can consciously design our environment and routines to promote writing habits. For example, you could create a dedicated writing space, set a timer for your writing sessions, and reward yourself with a cup of coffee or a walk in nature after you're done.

From “but” to “and”

Now, let's go back to my sassy friend. Imagine if, instead of drowning in a sea of "I don't knows," she took charge of her writing journey. Here's how she could turn her "I'm a writer, but..." into "I'm a writer, and...":

"I'm a writer, and I'm carving out 30 minutes every morning to write before work."

"I'm a writer, and I'm exploring different writing platforms to find the one that suits me best."

"I'm a writer, and I'm joining an online writing community to connect with other writers and get feedback on my work."

"I'm a writer, and I'm submitting my short story to a literary magazine."

"I'm a writer, and I'm publishing my first blog post today."

The possibilities are endless. AND it all starts with taking that first step, breaking down the barriers, and developing the habit of writing every day.

So, my dear writers (and aspiring writers), let's skip the excuses, embrace the challenge, and unleash the power of our words. Join the 29-Day Challenge and start writing today. The kick-off call is on Saturday, January 4th, at 4:00 PM EST.

About the “Turn "buts" into "ands" 29-Day Challenge”

The why:

To build the “muscle” that transforms aspiration into habit.

The how:

Write for just 15-30 minutes a day. Build the habit and self-report in the accountability tracker (via shared google sheet) Weekly 60-Min Zoom check-ins: Stay accountable, get support, kick in the pants, and/or cheerleading depending on your needs.

The what:

Practical, easy to follow, science-backed workshops: Learn the secrets of habit formation, flow state, and deep work. (Hint: It's not just about willpower!)

The when:

4-Saturday’s at 4:00 PM EST, starting on January 4th, 2025. Calendar link + Registration:

Recordings are available for paid subscribers.

