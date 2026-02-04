Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pain Story Exit's avatar
Pain Story Exit
18h

I am not enough to live by a tropical beach while earning abundant income.

Ooooof.

What came up is: It's wonderful to write these words knowing they are not true.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Elspeth's avatar
Elspeth
12h

True. Every. Word.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Magdalena Ponurska · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture