Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Ottalie's avatar
Ottalie
2d

Same. I’m 72.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Casey Castille's avatar
Casey Castille
1d

How appropriate that I was the 51st heart on this post! I am 51 now, and while I have checked off an improbable litany of the things I 'want to be when I grow up', I still have a few that remain.

Most notably, when I grow up, I want a revenue stream from the creative work I produce solely from my own IP; not the creative work I bring to my 'day' career, nor my business, nor my clients. Rather, the novels, the non-fiction books, perhaps even the music and painting again, though I see both as an adjunct to the published works.

Teaching, workshops, and speaking are all in motion and taking on their own momentum. It's really about the books. I am already a published author. I want to be a well-compensated published author. So there. 🤣

Astronaut has been deprecated.

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