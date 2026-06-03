Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Ellen Batten's avatar
Ellen Batten
6h

The question I keep coming back to is why can't I ever get my act together? I don't know how to write to my future self because I have no idea what she wants. I like the idea of future scripting but really can't figure it out.

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Ellen Batten's avatar
Ellen Batten
6h

The question I keep coming back to is why can't I ever get my act together? I don't know how to write to my future self because I have no idea what she wants. I like the idea of future scripting but really can't figure it out.

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