I was sitting in my car in a parking lot with twenty minutes before I had to walk into the building.

The sun was warm on the windshield. Birds were carrying on outside. Everything was glowing and growing and green, the whole world tilting toward summer.

I opened my notebook. The plan was simple. Write a love letter to my future self, someone aligned with the woman I was becoming.

And then my mind went blank.

Not the good kind. The kind where the questions start to spiral.

What is wrong with me. Why can’t I write this.

The pen stayed suspended above the page. Around me, the world was blooming. Inside me, I was stuck. So I stopped forcing the words. I sat with the blank page and asked the question my stuck mind kept circling.

Why does everything have to be so hard?

The answer came quietly, underneath the noise.

If I don’t struggle, I don’t exist.

The question underneath the question

There it was. The belief had been living in my bones the whole time. Struggle was proof. It meant I mattered. Without it, I was invisible, even to myself.

Right there in the parking lot, sun on the windshield, birds carrying on, I understood something I had been running from for years. I had built my whole identity around difficulty. Around proving my worth through strain. I was a woman who struggled, and if the struggle ever disappeared, who would I be? Would I still matter?

That question scared me more than the blank page ever had.

Here is the thing about a belief like that. It does not live up in your thoughts, where you can argue with it. It lives lower down, in the body, in the nervous system, in the automatic way you brace before a thing has even started. You can know it is not true and still feel it run the show. Which is why you cannot think your way out of a belief like this. The way out is on the page.

When you put your future self into present tense and into detail, your nervous system does not file it as a wish. It files it as something that already happened. The body responds to what it believes is real.

So I stopped trying to write the pretty letter. I had twenty minutes before I walked into that building, and I had a framework. Future Scripting. The method I had been using since I was a child, but had no name for it then; the one that keeps showing me what is hiding in my blind spots.

I uncapped my pen.

What I did with the twenty minutes

First, I saw it. I closed my eyes and pictured the version of me who does not need struggle to exist. Not the one who had achieved something. The one who simply is. She was at a desk, writing. Calm. Present. Real.

Then I wrote her down. I opened my eyes and put her on the page exactly as I saw her. The grey cardigan with the sleeves pushed up. Bare feet hooked around the legs of the chair. A mug going cold beside the notebook because she was too absorbed to drink it. Her breath slow and low in her belly, not high and tight in her chest the way mine had been all morning. I wrote her as if she were already here. Already whole and complete.

The third step is the one that does the real work. I acted as if it had already happened. Not writing toward her. Writing from inside her. Her thoughts. Her beliefs. The way she moved through an ordinary morning that asked nothing of her except to be lived.

And then I closed the notebook and did the one thing she would do. I opened the car door and walked in.

The sun was still warm on my face. The birds were still going. But something underneath had moved. My nervous system believed what I had written. I was no longer the woman who had to struggle in order to exist.

I had come to that parking lot to write a love letter and could not find a single line. What I wrote instead was the truest one there is. Not pretty words to a woman who does not exist yet. Her, in present tense, in detail, until my body could not tell the difference between the page and the morning.

I was becoming someone else entirely.

That is the whole thing, really. Write it first. Live it second. The page goes before the life, not after it.

Now it’s your turn

You have a pen and twenty minutes, which is all this takes.

Start with the question you keep circling. The one your stuck mind returns to when nothing else is working. Sit with it long enough for the quiet answer to surface, the one living underneath the noise. That answer is almost always the belief running the show.

Then write your future self into being. This is the real love letter, not the pretty one you planned. See her first. Put her on the page in present tense, the breathing, the clothes, the ordinary morning. Then write from inside her instead of toward her. When the twenty minutes are up, close the notebook and do one small thing she would do.

You do not need to be a writer for this. The act of writing is the point. Your nervous system believes what you write in detail, so give it detail. Your pen is your permission slip.

You write yourself unstuck.

And tell me: where are you stuck right now? Put it in the comments. I read every single one.

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