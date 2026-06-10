Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Jacqui A Johnson's avatar
Jacqui A Johnson
3h

“The silence had gone on so long she had quietly decided that whatever she once had was gone, and she was making her peace with a smaller version of her own life.”

This really touched a raw nerve. It made wonder how many women had ditched, dreams, hopes and ideas that could have been life giving, life changing and so beneficial to humanity, just because someone made a careless and inconsiderate remark.

I’m so glad that you started writing again and built the muscles for it all over. Today I got to read your take on neuroplasticity because you dared to write again. I love the way that you explained it. Thank you for sharing parts of your story with us. 🧡🙏🏽

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
🌱🌸Katherine🌸🌱's avatar
🌱🌸Katherine🌸🌱
6h

Thank you for sharing this, totally makes sense. I've read somewhere, most likely here on SS, that the brain is like a jungle. You have to clear the path first but the more you walk down it the clearer it becomes. Equally if you stop going down that path, it will in time become overgrown again.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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