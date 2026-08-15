Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Laura Lynch's avatar
Laura Lynch
21h

This is so helpful! I really appreciate the message here! I mentor a lot of women, but what really jumped off the page was finding the one to mentor me! It’s not easy to find women who understand this role never mind are willing to fill it. But you have given me something to think about, pray for and search out! Thank you! 🙏

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2 replies by Magdalena Ponurska and others
Laura Morton's avatar
Laura Morton
21h

Thank you for this — I am up against the same exact blindness after leaving my career. I am tired of faking and performing to prove I belong. Letting the scales fall off my eyes so I can see myself clearly 🙏🏽💜

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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