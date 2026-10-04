Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Janet Fouts's avatar
Janet Fouts
2d

This was so spot on. The roller coaster we ride about taking risks, trusting ourselves and judgement is real, but a bit easier when we see why. Keep rollin’

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2 replies by Magdalena Ponurska and others
Marta Keller's avatar
Marta Keller
2d

It's so fascinating how we use one data point, sometimes from someone we know, sometimes from someone we don't, to determine the trajectory of a part of our life. I just want to hug that past version of myself who believed this.

I also love the shift from writing for the critic to writing for the friend. My reader would tell me: Thank you. Your words landed deep at the moment when I needed them most. It led me to changing X in my life and I feel more alive than I have in the last decade.

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
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