Want to know a secret?

That writer you admire on Substack? → They're probably eating lunch alone at their desk right now.

That creator with the gorgeous Instagram feed? → They're likely staring at their phone, waiting for someone to truly see their work.

Here's the plot twist:

We're all doing this.

Sitting in our little creative bubbles... Writing brilliant stuff... Publishing into the void... Wondering why it feels so damn lonely.

The real kicker?

There are thousands of creators within your reach who: ✓ Share your values ✓ Love your weird ideas

✓ Actually want to create something beautiful together

But we're all too scared to say "Hey, want to make something cool?"

Tomorrow I'm spilling the tea on what changed everything for me.

(Spoiler: It wasn't a strategy. It was courage.)

Talk soon, Magdalena

P.S. Still eating lunch alone? Yeah, we're fixing that. 🌟

FAQ About Courage Academy:

Who is it for?

Creators, writers, thought leaders, and deep thinkers that are looking for a space to connect and create, and for everyone who's been told, “You can't, you shouldn't, you won't.”

Why should I trust your guidance?

Because I've been flat on my back, literally and figuratively. I've had dreams redirected, identity questioned, and life rebuilt from uncertainty. I've cried in hospital hallways and in quiet moments when no one was watching.

But here's what I've learned about difficult seasons: they're where we discover what we're really made of. Every challenge I've faced? It's become a light for someone else's path.

How do I start?

Stop waiting for permission. Your voice isn't too much—it's exactly what someone needs to hear. Join us where courage meets creation.