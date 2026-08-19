There’s a workbook in the bottom drawer of my desk. Two years ago I fell hard for strengths assessments, read every book, took every course, wrote the whole thing. Printed it, edited it, reworded it. Then I reached the cover, hired a designer, opened the third cover file, decided it wasn’t good enough, and slid the whole thing into the drawer, where it has been the sad, lonely, and abandoned since.

I didn’t stop at page one. I stopped at the last inch.

You have a drawer too. It might be a literal one, or a folder on your desktop with a name you no longer open, or a document that hasn’t been touched since spring. Saturday I ran my monthly workshop, seventy-five minutes with people who all had one. A novel with a finished draft and one chapter rewritten to the editor’s notes, then months of silence. A website built and never pointed at anything. Nobody in that room had stopped at the beginning. Every single one of them had stopped near the end.

That pattern is the most protective thing your mind knows how to do.

The bill goes to your future self

Sirois, F. M., & Pychyl, T. A. (2013). argued that procrastination works as emotion regulation. When a task feels aversive, avoiding it repairs your mood immediately, and it works, which is exactly why the habit sticks. The relief is real, and the cost of it lands on a version of you who doesn’t exist yet and has no vote in the decision.

Think about what that means for the end of a project specifically.

At the start, nothing is at stake. Nobody has seen it. There’s no version of it good enough to be disappointing yet. The further you get, the more real it becomes, and the closer it comes to the moment when it stops being yours and becomes something other people have opinions about.

So the avoidance pays best at the end. The relief you get from closing the file is largest at exactly the point where finishing would cost you the most exposure. Your system is optimizing, and it’s optimizing for how you feel tonight.

What the drawer is actually protecting

There’s a second layer underneath, and psychologists have a blunt name for it. Sirois, F. M., & Pychyl, T. A. (2013). tested procrastination as a behavioral self-handicap, and found that chronic procrastinators spent less time practicing when the task ahead of them was framed as a measure of their ability. My reading of that, which is mine and not theirs: you don’t avoid the hard activities. You avoid the revealing ones.

When your sense of your own worth is tied to how the work performs, doing the work becomes a test of you. Trying and falling short becomes more threatening than not finishing at all. An unfinished project can be explained by anything. Time. Life. The designer. What it can never be explained by is you not being good enough, because it never got far enough to find out.

That’s why the drawer feels safe while the thing is in it. It’s holding your best work in a permanent state of maybe.

Mine was perfectionism, which feels like high standards and works like a stop sign you keep repainting. The sentence it handed me was about the cover. Not good enough. It took two years and a drawer for me to notice that it isn’t good enough and I’m not good enough had been the same sentence all along, and only one of them was ever about a book cover.

I wish someone had told me when the bill arrives

You don’t feel the cost the day you put it away. That’s the whole design. You feel it three months later when someone asks how the project is going and you hear yourself say “oh, it’s still in progress,” in a tone you don’t recognize.

Then it becomes furniture. You stop seeing the drawer. What sits in there isn’t the work you were bad at. It’s usually the work you cared about most, which is exactly why it drew the protection in the first place.

The more a project matters to you, the more likely it is to end up unfinished, because the protection scales with what you stand to lose.

What actually moves it

Another plan won’t do it, and if you’re anything like me you have made several excellent ones. What works is going after the exposure directly, and the fastest way I know is a pen.

Memory and imagination run across a common network in the brain. Schacter and his colleagues reviewed that evidence in 2012 and found striking similarities between remembering the past and simulating the future, which is why recalling last Tuesday and picturing next spring feel so alike from the inside.

Detail is what makes the second one land. Your nervous system believes what you write in detail. That line is mine rather than a finding of theirs, and I keep coming back to it because of what changes on the page when the detail gets specific enough.

So you write the day it launches, present tense, before it happens. The light on the kitchen wall. What you think first when you wake up. You write the response in the reader’s own words, rather than the summary version where people liked it. One person in Saturday’s session is writing a novel about their father and his brother in wartime Netherlands, and wrote about unboxing the books, the grain of the cover surprising their fingertips.

That’s rehearsal. You’re letting your system meet the exposure ahead of time, on paper, where it costs nothing, so the real thing arrives already familiar instead of arriving as a threat.

This is Future Scripting Method. See it, write it by hand, act as though it already happened. The hand part is mine rather than the research’s. I use a pen because slowing down is what forces the detail.

Then you make it small. I tested block length for eight months. Hour-long blocks never happened and neither did ninety-minute ones. Twenty minutes happened, again and again, on Mondays, before the house wakes up. 52 Mondays out of 54.

The workbook is out of the drawer. It isn’t finished, and it’s open on my desk, which two years ago would have been the whole miracle.

What’s in your drawer, and where exactly did you stop? Tell me in the comments. I read all of them.

P.S. Saturday’s session was the full version: the four thieves, the last ten percent, the future script, and a plan for the next thirty minutes, thirty days, and three months. The recording and workbook go to paid members, plus every workshop after. Two workshops cost $114. A year costs $77.

References

Ferrari, J. R., & Tice, D. M. (2000). Procrastination as a self-handicap for men and women: A task-avoidance strategy in a laboratory setting. Journal of Research in Personality, 34(1), 73–83.

Schacter, D. L., Addis, D. R., Hassabis, D., Martin, V. C., Spreng, R. N., & Szpunar, K. K. (2012). The future of memory: Remembering, imagining, and the brain. Neuron, 76(4), 677–694.

Sirois, F. M., & Pychyl, T. A. (2013). Procrastination and the priority of short-term mood regulation: Consequences for future self. Social and Personality Psychology Compass, 7(2), 115–127.