Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Cynthia Wall, LCSW's avatar
Cynthia Wall, LCSW
14hEdited

I love the tactile image of a drawer in a desk that is filled with “possibles.“ It’s why I hate to throw away all of the work books that I developed for my workshops over the years. Topics included how to start a business, “own yourself, own your business.“ Books about learning to trust yourself based on my book“the courage to trust“ and always including other people’s works and quotes and exercises. Truly 20 page book outlines that flowed and brought people to a place of decision, and giving them a sense of why they wouldn’t go to the next step in business, relationship, addiction. If I actually printed out all the outlines in my “drawer” in my computer, I’d have to get a new office. Much to think about. I’m so sorry that the weekends have been too full lately to attend your lovely workshops. I intend to reengage. Thank you, Magdalena and I’d love to see the covers. As well as read the material. Maybe this book deserves to be born.

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Elaine Feerick's avatar
Elaine Feerick
2h

Thirty years ago, two intensive novel writing workshops, and loads of conversations, but my novel hasn’t seen the light of day (only portions). You are right. I stopped at the end and now I’m doubting everything about it. I need to finish it (why else would I still be coming back to it all the time?). I’m doing the exercise!

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