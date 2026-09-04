“I don’t think I’m actually creative.”

My friend said this with a fork in her hand. Four months earlier she had left her HR position, twenty years at a legacy corporation, to make things for a living. Ten minutes before she said it she had been telling me how she dressed the display window at her boutique the week before, and she pulled out her phone to show me. A deep burgundy dress against a Tiffany blue chair. I kept looking at the photo while she moved on to something else.

Then she asked me where creativity comes from, and whether some people have more of it than others, because she feels like she is running out of hers.

I know that question.

Everyone has ideas. My friend had one on her phone and a few hundred more built into the store. Where she was losing is the gap between having the idea and doing something about it, and it closes so quietly that people mistake it for talent leaving.

The gap is trainable. Your brain builds itself around what you repeat, and repetition counts even when it happens inside your head. Seeing a thing in detail, feeling what it would feel like, and then acting as though it already happened are three separate rehearsals, and each one leaves a mark. This is why I hand people a pen instead of waiting with them until they feel ready.

So I answered a different question than the one she asked. I told her that courage arrives in kinds, that the kinds are not interchangeable, and that most of the effort I watch people spend gets spent on the wrong one. A draft that will not move on a Tuesday needs a different courage than a finished draft sitting in a folder. Reaching for the wrong one is why so much work produces so little movement, and why people decide they are not creative when they have been solving the wrong problem, carefully, for months.

Here are the seven I know.

I. The courage to start

Moving before the feeling shows up. Opening the file with cold hands.

Fear does not get erased by insight. It gets outvoted by experience. Every time you approach the thing you have been avoiding and the sky stays where it is, your brain lays down a second memory, a competing one, that says this was survivable. The competing memory can only be built by going toward the thing, which is inconvenient, because thinking is the part we are all good at.

The pen practice: Write the smallest version of the scary act that still counts, then do that one today. Not launch the newsletter. Send one paragraph to one person who is already expecting it.

II. The courage to feel it in advance

Running the thing in your mind’s eye, and letting yourself feel it, before you run it in the world.

In a study from the nineties, one group practiced a five-finger piano exercise for two hours a day, and another group only imagined practicing it, hands still in their laps. Both groups showed similar changes in the motor cortex, though the imaginers played worse, which is the honest half of the finding. Rehearsal moves the map and it still leaves you owing time at the piano.

The part people skip is the feeling. Picturing the room is the easy half, and most of us stop there because the second half hurts a little. You also have to let yourself feel what it will be like to be in that room, including the part where your voice shakes on the first sentence and you keep going anyway. Refusing to imagine that moment is not protection. It just means you meet it cold.

The pen practice: Two minutes before the hard thing. Write down who is in the room, what you say first, and what you feel in your chest when you say it. Then go.

III. The courage to leave a trace you cannot quietly delete

Pen on paper.

A keyboard lets you unwrite a sentence before anyone sees it, including you. Handwriting keeps the evidence. The crossed-out line stays on the page, in your handwriting, in the color you chose, and you have to look at it again on your way down to the next one. Committing something to paper is a small public act even when the only public is you in eight months, finding the notebook.

More of your brain shows up for it, too. When researchers put students in EEG caps and had them write words by hand and then type the same words, handwriting produced far wider connectivity across regions tied to memory and attention. Typing produced very little. The finding has been argued over, and the study measured what happens during writing rather than what you remember later, so I hold it loosely. What I hold firmly is the workshop rooms, where the pen reliably changes what people are willing to say.

The pen practice: Anything you actually want to become true gets written by hand. Your pen is your permission slip.

IV. The courage to use the true word

Saying what the feeling is, in one word, and choosing the accurate word over the flattering one.

Putting a feeling into language turns the volume down on it, and it works without you arguing with the feeling or talking yourself out of it. It barely feels like you are doing anything. The difficulty is not the technique. The difficulty is that most of us name the situation instead of the feeling, because the situation is a safer thing to have on the page. “The timeline is tight” is a situation. “I am embarrassed” is the whole intervention.

The pen practice: Before you open the draft, one line at the top of the page. Name the feeling, and if the first word you write is about the circumstances, cross it out and go again. Two minutes, then start writing underneath it.

V. The courage to be boring

The same small rep on the days it feels pointless.

Volunteers who spent three months learning to juggle grew measurable gray matter in the areas that handle complex visual motion. Three months after they quit, it had shrunk back toward where it started. Your brain grows toward what you do and lets go of what you drop, which makes reinvention accumulation rather than a breakthrough, and makes it perishable.

Nobody photographs this one. My friend is four months into a life she chose, and the store looked like a decision when she signed the lease. It looks like a Tuesday now. Twenty minutes on Mondays for eight months is what finally moved my own workbook out of a drawer it had been sitting in for two years, and not one of those Mondays felt like progress while it was happening.

The pen practice: Pick the twenty-minute block and the day, and write both somewhere you will see them everyday.

VI. The courage to be a beginner

Putting something in that you did not go looking for, and tolerating how it feels to be bad at it.

Unusual experiences make people more flexible thinkers afterward. Novel input loosens the grip of the obvious answer, and the obvious answer is what you produce when the only thing you have consumed lately is your own field. The cost is real, though, and it is the reason people skip this one. After twenty years, my friend could read a room of executives in about four seconds. Then she started dressing windows, and had to stand on a sidewalk at eight in the morning with no idea whether the thing she had made looked good. Fluency is comfortable. Trading it for a week of not knowing anything is the actual ask.

The pen practice: One hour a week with nothing attached to it. Wrong aisle at the library, a documentary about a trade you know nothing about, a conversation with someone whose work has no overlap with yours. One sentence in your notebook when you get home.

VII. The courage to be looked at

Letting the work be seen by someone who might not like it.

Judgment lands in the body first, and pep talks do not reach the body. What does reach it is writing down what you value and who the work is for before you walk in. People who affirmed their personal values before a stressful task showed a smaller cortisol response than people who did not, which is a mild finding with a useful shape: give your attention somewhere other than the mirror and the body gets quieter.

A window is the purest version of this. The dress and the chair stand on a lit street all night while my friend sleeps, and every person who walks past renders a verdict she will never hear.

The pen practice: Five minutes before you publish, write what you want this piece to do for one specific person, and why that matters to you. Then send it while the page is still in front of you.

My friend had already put a burgundy dress against a Tiffany blue chair, and I could not stop looking at it. What she needed was number six, the courage to be a beginner. Twenty years of walking into rooms where she knew the answer, and then a season of standing in her own store not knowing, and from the inside that feels exactly like creativity running out.

Which of the seven is standing between you and the thing you keep not starting? Put it in the comments. I read every one of them.

P.S. This month's workshop is about courage to close the gap. Become a paid member and join the workshop for free.

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