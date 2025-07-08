Courage to Create

Courage to Create

Dr. Bronce Rice
Magdalena - Thank you for sharing another amazing set of questions, and thus interview, answered by another amazing person. Andy, I knew there was something I rather liked about you the first time I read a note and or response to a note you had written. I remember a feeling of not exactly knowing why and wanting to know more about this person and why this particular feeling was welling up inside me. So, I went and did some investigating.

And now reading a bit more about you and your writing journey herein allows me a better understanding of what I was catching sight of within myself that I did not fully understand even after I did some digging. It shows me once again that we humans can have all the outside facts and answers, so to speak, but until we hear it from the inside of the person writing the words - a good deal of connection to our understanding can be akin to looking in a foggy mirror.

