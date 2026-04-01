I hit publish at 3:47 in the morning, still in yesterday’s clothes, coffee going cold on the desk beside me. Then I waited.

What came back was quiet, almost all of it. One comment.

Here is the part I keep sitting with, the part I suspect some of you know from the inside, from that specific posture of refreshing and trying to look like you’re not refreshing. The silence after something you loved making doesn’t feel like data. It feels like a verdict. Your nervous system doesn’t read the analytics and conclude that timing was off or the algorithm moved. It concludes, with something close to physical certainty, the kind you feel somewhere behind your sternum, that you were wrong to care that much.

What the Silence Feels Like From the Inside

The piece that started this particular round went up in December. It opened with a doctor telling a fourteen-year-old girl she would spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair, the fluorescent lights in that office the kind that make everything feel more final than it already is. It moved through a crumpled fifty-dollar bill soft as cloth from being handled too many times, and arriving in America at twenty-one, terrified in that specific daily grinding way that comes from not understanding half of what people say and smiling through it anyway, your face doing the work your words couldn’t yet do. Buried inside it was the most honest argument I know for why writing changes you before the living does.

My hands were shaking a little when I hit send. I noticed that. I told myself it meant something. And I still believe it did, even if the silence that followed had nothing to say about it.

Because a piece of work goes out and becomes something else entirely. Something that lives in other people’s nervous systems, in the gap between what they’re carrying and what you accidentally named. Most people encounter something at eleven at night when they can’t sleep and it names the thing they’ve been circling for months, something they’ve been carrying like a stone in a coat pocket, and then they close the tab and carry it forward into a conversation, a decision, a quiet shift that never announces its origin. The work lives there, in that unnamed place. You just can’t see it.

That truth, as real as it is, can also become a warm and comfortable story you pull around yourself to avoid a colder question.

What the Silence Is Not Allowed to Become

What you are not allowed to do, and I say this with the particular firmness of someone who has failed at this repeatedly and knows exactly what it costs, is let the silence become the story about your own capacity. The negotiation that follows a quiet launch, make smaller things, care less, protect yourself, build a thicker wall next time, that’s not a creative instinct. It’s a survival reflex dressed up in the language of professional wisdom, wearing a blazer over its fear.

The creators I’ve watched disappear didn’t stop because they ran out of things to say. They had things to give right up until the end. They stopped because they let the silence write the next chapter, let it sit down at the desk and take over the draft. They let the absence of response become the verdict on whether the work mattered, and then they started creating toward the response instead of toward the truth, and then the work got careful and correct and frictionless and had nothing in it that could reach the person who needed to be reached in the place they’d been keeping sealed, the place that only opens for something that arrived without armor.

Creating from full presence, from real attachment to what you’re making, from the place where something in you goes a little still when you finally release it into the world, is not a liability. It is the only competitive advantage a creator actually has. Structure and clarity and good timing can be learned, practiced, eventually replicated by anyone willing to study the mechanics. What cannot be replicated is the specific texture of a human being who was fully inside the making of something and left that trace on it like a fingerprint still warm. Audiences feel it without being able to name it. It’s what makes them send your work to someone else at midnight.

The Grief of It

There is grief in loving what you made and watching it sit quiet in the world, unwitnessed, like a candle burning in a room with no windows. A specific loneliness in having been fully present for something that didn’t find its people yet, in having climbed back into the sealed room and come out with something real and set it down gently and watched the world walk past it on its way to something else.

That grief is real and it is allowed to be named as grief, not managed as a data problem, not converted immediately into a lesson about invisible impact, not tidied into a content section called What I Learned From Failure. Let it be what it is for a moment, the specific weight of it, before you do anything else with it.

You made something from the inside of yourself. You stayed in the room. The world was mostly busy with other things that day.

That is allowed to hurt. It is supposed to hurt a little. The hurt is not a sign that you miscalculated. It’s a sign that you were actually there.

And then, when you’re ready, when the coffee is hot again and the light has changed, you make the next one. From the same place. Because that place is not a mistake. It’s the source.

The source doesn’t dry up from overuse. It dries up from abandonment.

What did the silence teach you to leave out? Please share in the comments; I read every one.

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