Courage to Create

Courage to Create

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Barry Winbolt's avatar
Barry Winbolt
5dEdited

A very honest piece, thankyou. What has the silence taught me? Like any gift, once we give it, it no longer belongs to us.

It's the same with a treasured piece of writing, once we publish, others will make of it what they will, we have no control.

So I leaned to let it go (secretly though, I still check the numbers).

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1 reply by Magdalena Ponurska
Elspeth's avatar
Elspeth
5d

I wrote a short story once, and loved it. No one else did, and it was very niche at the time (death, war and such). It took 25 years to find a home where other people could read it.

I think sometimes people read newsletters and forget to like at the bottom of the page, or something hits so profoundly that there aren't enough/the right words. Silence is deafening, but rarely personal.

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3 replies by Magdalena Ponurska and others
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