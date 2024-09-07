Magdalena Ponurska. Photo credit: Heather Gappi Photography

I've always been a bit of a left-brain dominant girl.

Give me data, spreadsheets, and logic, and I'm happy.

But a few years ago, I hit a wall.

Work was stressful, my relationships were strained, and I was just plain burnt out.

I knew something had to change.

HeartMath: Beyond Logic

That's when I stumbled upon HeartMath. Now, I know what you're thinking, "HeartMath? Sounds a little woo-woo." But I'll tell you, there's solid science behind this. HeartMath has decades of research showing that our hearts have their own intelligence, and it's not just about pumping blood.

Through biofeedback and simple techniques, HeartMath teaches you to tap into your heart's wisdom. It's about coherence, a state where your heart, brain, and emotions are in sync. And let me tell you, when you're in coherence, magic happens. Stress melts away, creativity flows, and you feel a deep sense of peace.

VIA Strengths: My Superpowers

Around the same time, I discovered VIA Strengths. This positive psychology assessment identifies your top character strengths, your unique "superpowers." Mine turned out to be creativity, curiosity, and love of learning. Now, this wasn't exactly news to me. But VIA Strengths gave me a language to talk about my strengths and a framework to use them more intentionally.

The Intersection: A Symphony of Self

Here's where things got really interesting. I started to see a connection between HeartMath and VIA Strengths. When I was in coherence, my strengths flowed effortlessly. I was more creative, more curious, and more eager to learn. It was like my heart was giving my strengths a turbo boost.

But it went deeper than that. As I practiced HeartMath, I started to notice a shift in my values. I became more compassionate, more grateful, and more connected to something bigger than myself. My strengths were about serving others and making a positive impact on the world.

Leading with Heart and Strengths

This newfound alignment of heart and strengths has transformed my leadership. I'm no longer just focused on the bottom line. I'm creating a workplace culture where people feel valued, empowered, and connected to a shared purpose. And guess what? It's paying off. We're more innovative, more engaged, and more successful than ever before.

The Science Behind the Magic

Now, I know this all sounds a bit touchy-feely. But there's solid science behind it. Studies have shown that positive emotions, like those cultivated through HeartMath, broaden our thinking and build our resilience. They also fuel our intrinsic motivation, the drive to do something because it's meaningful, not just because it's rewarded.

VIA Strengths, on the other hand, provide a roadmap for using our talents in ways that are energizing and fulfilling. When we use our strengths, we're more engaged, more productive, and more likely to thrive.

Putting it into Practice

So, how can you tap into this powerful intersection of heart and strengths? Here are a few tips:

Practice HeartMath: Take a few minutes each day to focus on your heart. Breathe deeply, feel gratitude, and connect with a sense of compassion.

Identify Your VIA Strengths: Take the VIA Strengths assessment and discover your unique talents.

Use Your Strengths Intentionally: Look for ways to use your strengths every day, both at work and in your personal life.

Lead with Heart: Cultivate positive emotions and create a workplace culture where people feel valued and supported.

Serve Others: Use your strengths to make a positive impact on the world.

My Story Continues

My journey with HeartMath and VIA Strengths is ongoing. But I can tell you this: it's been the most transformative experience of my life. I'm happier, healthier, and more fulfilled than I ever thought possible. And I'm leading with a sense of purpose and passion that I never knew I had.

The Heart of the Matter

In a world that often values logic over emotion, and achievement over well-being, HeartMath and VIA Strengths offer a powerful antidote. They remind us that our hearts have wisdom, our strengths have purpose, and when we align the two, we unleash our full potential.

So, I encourage you to take the leap. Explore the intersection of heart and strengths. Discover the magic that happens when you lead with both head and heart. And most importantly, remember that your heart is not just an organ; it's a compass guiding you towards a life of meaning, purpose, and joy.

Additional thoughts:

The Business Case for Heart and Strengths: Research shows that companies that invest in employee well-being and strengths-based development outperform their peers.

The Future of Leadership: In an increasingly complex and uncertain world, leaders who can tap into their heart's intelligence and leverage their strengths will be the ones who thrive.

The Ripple Effect: When we lead with heart and strengths, we create a positive ripple effect that extends far beyond ourselves. We inspire others to do the same, and together, we can create a better world.

Remember: This is just the beginning. The more you explore the intersection of heart and strengths, the more you'll discover about yourself and your potential. So, keep learning, keep growing, and keep leading with heart. The world needs your unique gifts.