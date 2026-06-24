Behind the closed doors…

The car was still running. My hands sat at ten and two, my breath shallow against the cold window. 6:47 AM. In thirteen minutes I would walk into an office where I was expected to think clearly, speak decisively, contribute something that mattered. By then I was supposed to be confident.

First, the page.

I started writing in parking lots because nothing else was available to me. No quiet room waited, no leather journal sat on a nightstand, only a handful of stolen minutes before the workday took the rest. Ink smudged on my fingers from the steering wheel. My handwriting tilted to the right, every letter leaning into the day ahead.

Three years of that. Close to a thousand mornings now, most of them in a car. I expected daily writing to make me a better writer, and it did. What I did not expect was the quieter thing happening underneath, the thing I only saw once enough mornings had stacked up to show me its shape.

It made me more confident. And the reasons had almost nothing to do with what I thought confidence was.

Here is what actually happened.

I. I got confident by writing badly on purpose.

This is the part I would not have believed at the start. I assumed confidence waited on the far side of getting good. Write enough clean sentences, form enough polished thoughts, and one morning you would finally feel ready to be taken seriously.

The opposite turned out to be true.

When you write every single morning, you cannot afford to be the ultimate perfection. There is no time for it. So you write rough. Some days the words came out contradictory, half believed, ideas I was testing the way you test thin ice. Most of it no one ever read, but I read it, and I sat with the weight of my own unfinished thinking, morning after morning, until my nervous system absorbed something it had refused for years to believe. I could be uncertain and still belong in the room.

That permission spread into everything. In meetings my voice came out steadier precisely because it no longer needed to sound rehearsed. I could say “I think” and mean it, instead of performing “I know” and hoping nobody checked. Being willing to not have the answer became the proof that I could go and find one. The imperfection was the strength. I had simply had it backwards.

II. My voice got quieter, and that was when people started listening.

I went looking for a bigger voice. What I found was a honest one.

Writing daily teaches you how you actually sound when no one is performing for anyone, including you. Not the version you assume you should be. The real cadence, the odd specificity, the strange small metaphors that only surface when it is you and the page at six in the morning.

Then one Tuesday I used it out loud.

We were twenty minutes into a meeting that kept going in circles, the kind where everyone reaches for impressive language and nobody says the actual thing. I felt the old pull to match them, to put on the corporate coat that always fit me two sizes too big. Instead I said it the way I would have written it that morning. Short. Specific. A little too honest:

“I think we are solving the wrong problem, and I think we already know it.”

The room went still…(in the good way.) Someone exhaled because we finally got somewhere.

I had spent years believing confidence meant volume and polish and certainty. It meant none of those; what it meant was knowing what I actually thought and saying it plainly enough that someone else could pick it up and carry it. The page taught me to find the thought. Saying it out loud was just the page with witnesses.

III. I stopped chasing confidence and started counting evidence.

There was no breakthrough morning. I want to be honest about that, because the breakthrough is the lie we keep waiting for.

What happened was slower and far more durable. Somewhere past the first thousand pages, I started noticing patterns moving through my own writing. Themes that kept returning; values quietly insisting on themselves. A voice growing unmistakable across hundreds of mornings and tens of thousands of words.

One day it simply landed. I was not chasing confidence anymore, because I had stopped needing to feel it. I had something steadier than a feeling. A record. A thousand mornings of proof that I show up for myself on the days I feel ready and, far more often, on the days I do not.

That is the part I wish someone had told me at 6:47 AM in a cold car. The confidence was never something I had to summon before walking in. It was already behind me, sitting in a stack of smudged pages on the passenger seat, adding up the whole time.

These days the car feels different; the nerve-gathering is gone. Now I sit there for a moment to remember that I have already shown up for myself, again and again, in my own handwriting, going back three years.

Everything else follows from that.

What are you writing in your stolen moments? Tell me in the comments. I read every single one.

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P.S. If this stirred something, do not wait to feel ready. Pick up the pen with me here: https://www.magdalenaponurska.com/p/rewrite-your-summer-before-summer