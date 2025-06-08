The message that changed my digital writing career started with four words:
"I don't know how..."
[Cue internal panic.]
There I was... → 8 months into my "creator journey."
→ 47 subscribers (including my mom)
→ Writing brilliant pieces into the void
→ Refreshing stats like a slot machine addict
THE BREAKING POINT: Watching ANOTHER creator with worse writing land a book deal.
Why them? Why not me?
Because they weren't doing it alone.
So I did the scariest thing ever...
I sent a DM that basically said: "Your work inspires me. I have no idea what I'm doing. Want to figure it out together?"
Plot twist: She said yes.
Bigger plot twist: That "failure confession" became my superpower.
One vulnerable message → 6 collaborations → 10x growth
The secret sauce? Authenticity beats strategy EVERY. DAMN. TIME.
Tomorrow: The framework that emerged from this hot mess 🔥
P.S. Still think you need to have it "figured out" first? Think again.
👉 If you enjoy reading this post, feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack
Tomorrow: The 73-word email that gets a YES every time
xoxo,
Magdalena
PS: Your perfect collaboration partner probably feels invisible too. What if you're exactly who they've been hoping to find? 🤔
Summer Camp June 2025 Session
A 3-Session Transformation Experience
10 Spots Only · Safe, Intimate, Results-Focused
📅 Program Details:
Format: 3 live 60-minute sessions on Zoom + private community access
When: July 13, 20, 27, 2025 (Friday’s, 12:30-1:30 PM EST)
Investment: $97
Bonus: 6 months access to our Alumni Community for ongoing support
Guarantee: If you complete all assignments and don't have a collaboration in progress by week 3, I'll work with you 1:1 until you do!
👉 If you enjoy reading this post, feel free to share it with friends! Or feel free to click the ❤️ button on this post so more people can discover it on Substack