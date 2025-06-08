The message that changed my digital writing career started with four words:

"I don't know how..."

[Cue internal panic.]

There I was... → 8 months into my "creator journey."

→ 47 subscribers (including my mom)

→ Writing brilliant pieces into the void

→ Refreshing stats like a slot machine addict

THE BREAKING POINT: Watching ANOTHER creator with worse writing land a book deal.

Why them? Why not me?

Because they weren't doing it alone.

So I did the scariest thing ever...

I sent a DM that basically said: "Your work inspires me. I have no idea what I'm doing. Want to figure it out together?"

Plot twist: She said yes.

Bigger plot twist: That "failure confession" became my superpower.

One vulnerable message → 6 collaborations → 10x growth

The secret sauce? Authenticity beats strategy EVERY. DAMN. TIME.

Tomorrow: The framework that emerged from this hot mess 🔥

P.S. Still think you need to have it "figured out" first? Think again.

Tomorrow: The 73-word email that gets a YES every time

xoxo,

Magdalena

PS: Your perfect collaboration partner probably feels invisible too. What if you're exactly who they've been hoping to find? 🤔

